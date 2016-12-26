WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:05 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3253
Location: Orange street
jonh wrote:
Really enjoyed it today.

I was particularly impressed with Caton Brown. Showed some very classy touches.


Eh ........?

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:08 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16464
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Prince Buster wrote:
Eh ........?



See last post.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:21 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3253
Location: Orange street
[quote="jonh"]To be fair I watched both halves from the end we were defending, moved to Wakey end at half time so didn't see the lads front on at all.

/quote]


Just put the spade down you are just digging a bigger hole for yourself

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:23 pm
Wildcat26
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2011 10:08 pm
Posts: 598
Location: Wakefield
jonh wrote:
Who played left centre? Toupu? Assumed it was Brown. To be fair I watched both halves from the end we were defending, moved to Wakey end at half time so didn't see the lads front on at all.

Toupu, who I assume it was then, had a belter. Great feet.


Yes mate it was Tupou, thought he had a great game and for the first time actually looked like a centre and knew how to give the ball! I thought Lynne caused a lot of problems for them, he just needs to improve his decision making as more often than not he either keeps the ball when it's on to release to his winger or gives it when he should really just keep hold of it !

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:25 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2786
Birthday today, a great present with Trin winning and then dashing off to watch Town win :thumb: :DRUNK:

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:38 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 347
Very encouraging both with and without the ball. But we have beaten an ordinary Rhinos outfit, let's hope we can do it when it really matters.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:38 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16464
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
[quote="Prince Buster"]


How so? Because I thought The left centre had a belting game and thought it was Caton Brown but was wrong?

Not sure how I am digging a hole there? Care to explain?
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:44 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16464
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Wildcat26 wrote:
Yes mate it was Tupou, thought he had a great game and for the first time actually looked like a centre and knew how to give the ball! I thought Lynne caused a lot of problems for them, he just needs to improve his decision making as more often than not he either keeps the ball when it's on to release to his winger or gives it when he should really just keep hold of it !


Ive been in the minority sometime defending Lynn, I genuinely think there is a very useful player in there, if used right. The break early doors however he just seemed to have too many options once he broke the line and had a brain explosion and took none of them.

I'm a little reserved about his performance today generally though as he was up against Ablett who looked laughable at times never been a centre in his prime never mind these days. He looked so slow and centre with a half yard of pace would have made him look daft today.

Great options to have across the backline however 4 front line centres and plenty of options at 1, liked Grix today, and also wing options.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:06 pm
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4443
Chuffed with a good win against Leeds all be it a Leeds side missing a fair few players, we had a number of front line players out ourselves so that bodes well.
Thought Williams looked good and thought that Hirst went well, however he was blowing quite hard at the end of his first spell and you can tell he has some work to do to get used to full time rugby.
Lyne and Tupou did well in the centres as did Arundel when he came on and we still have Gibson and Caton-Brown to add to that equation.
Forwards all showed up well and we have Huby, Fifita, Molloy and Anakin to add in to that mix.
Jowitt and Miller to also add bck in and we look strong all across the park to me.
Not getting carried away as Leeds really were poor today but our defence was immense, I reckon we held them up over the line on at least 5 or 6 occasions (maybe even more than that). When you consider that was probably our weakest area last year then we look like we could definitely hold our own again this season and provide some real competitive games against most other teams.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY WILDCATS - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Working collectively and collaboratively is the difference between mediocrity by yourself...Or success as a team. You have to share the pain... And the responsibility... And if you do then you will also share in the rewards. - Michael Bloomberg

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Very Strong Boxing Day Squad

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:52 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1926
That Leeds team 5 years ago would have handed our arses back on a plate to us, even if we had gone with a full strength team.
One team on up, one team wondering?
