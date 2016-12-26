Chuffed with a good win against Leeds all be it a Leeds side missing a fair few players, we had a number of front line players out ourselves so that bodes well.

Thought Williams looked good and thought that Hirst went well, however he was blowing quite hard at the end of his first spell and you can tell he has some work to do to get used to full time rugby.

Lyne and Tupou did well in the centres as did Arundel when he came on and we still have Gibson and Caton-Brown to add to that equation.

Forwards all showed up well and we have Huby, Fifita, Molloy and Anakin to add in to that mix.

Jowitt and Miller to also add bck in and we look strong all across the park to me.

Not getting carried away as Leeds really were poor today but our defence was immense, I reckon we held them up over the line on at least 5 or 6 occasions (maybe even more than that). When you consider that was probably our weakest area last year then we look like we could definitely hold our own again this season and provide some real competitive games against most other teams.