BOJ04 wrote:
but sill no stadium news which puts all above into the shade because without some positive stadium news soon our future is very very bleak
Just because there's potential trouble ahead, doesn't mean we shouldn't enjoy it when things are going good, you massive sourpuss
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:09 am
Meanwhile, back on the actual point of the thread . ..
I'm pretty happy with that squad. Anyone know what team Leeds are putting out?
Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:33 am
Who's going.
Don't usually do friendlies, but am going this year.
My wife bought me ticket and trip on supporters bus, she said I would need a bit of my own space at some point, as the out laws staying with us this year.
One of the sales managers who I work alongside, is a Rhino fan, and is buying me a pint in the Headingley Taps beforehand, provided it is open.
Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:39 am
The only game of the year where I go with a full family contingent. The only game of the year for some of them!
Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:11 pm
PopTart wrote:
Meanwhile, back on the actual point of the thread . ..
I'm pretty happy with that squad. Anyone know what team Leeds are putting out?
Copied off the Whino's forum, but wasn't aware they had signed Cameron Smith
Golding
Briscoe
Ablett
Keinhorst
Handley
Sutcliffe
Aston
Singleton
Lilley
Garbutt
Jordan-Roberts
Delaney
Cuthbertson
Subs
Hallas
Mullalley
Walters
Ormondroyd
Baldwinson
Cameron Smith
Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:10 pm
Sat Dec 24, 2016 12:49 am
We've got a strong squad out, Leeds a missing a few. I reckon a comfortable win awaits us!
Sat Dec 24, 2016 8:48 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
We've got a strong squad out, Leeds a missing a few. I reckon a comfortable win awaits us!
Their kids always do well against us.
I reckon we've got a similar amount missing with Miller, Huby, BJB, Jowitt, Fifita all missing.
Should be good game though.
I'll be there.
Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:59 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
We've got a strong squad out, Leeds a missing a few. I reckon a comfortable win awaits us!
Nah, Sinfield and Peacock retired last year, this is their strongest team
Btw, we havent had many comfortable wins over there on Boxing Day, regardless of who's played.
Looking forward to the game though.
Come on Trin !
Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:18 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Nah, Sinfield and Peacock retired last year, this is their strongest team
Btw, we havent had many comfortable wins over there on Boxing Day, regardless of who's played.
Looking forward to the game though.
Come on Trin !
I m looking forward to a comfortable win, as we have a good squad and one thats pretty representative of the team we will put out over the season - if you count playing out of position leeds have ten of their starting 17 are missing. Apart from Cuthbertson, ablett and Galloway (playing top) pretty much there whole first choice pack is out. Its only a friendly but .....
Golding
Briscoe
Ablett Watkins
Keinzhorst Moon
Handley Hall
Sutcliffe Mcguire
Aston Burrow
Singleton galloway
Lilley Parcell
Garrett
Jordan-Roberts JJB
Delaney ferres
Cuthbertson Ward
