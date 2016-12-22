Who's going.
Don't usually do friendlies, but am going this year.
My wife bought me ticket and trip on supporters bus, she said I would need a bit of my own space at some point, as the out laws staying with us this year.
One of the sales managers who I work alongside, is a Rhino fan, and is buying me a pint in the Headingley Taps beforehand, provided it is open.
