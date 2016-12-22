What a top off season this has been,



Off the back of a playoff qualifying season...



Kear coming back

Best squad in ages

Dropped Wildcats & awesome rebrand

Best shirts and merchandise in years, to the point of selling out regular sizes. (Also won facebook and twitter polls for best kit in the league)

18 Ambassador clubs on board (and winning Embed the Pathway award)

Trinity Ladies forming last year

Even the youtube channel has increased in quality and quantity of content.



A win vs Leeds on boxing day would be the cherry on the top of a great 2016 all round.