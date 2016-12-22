Willzay wrote:
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/chester-names-squad-boxing-day/
Good to see. If we're making the effort to get down there I expect a strong squad to be put out.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, altofts wildcat, coco the fullback, Eastern Wildcat, FIL, Khlav Kalash, Mable_Syrup, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tricky2309, Trinity 61, vastman, Wakefield No 1, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 273 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|