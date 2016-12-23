Sandro II Terrorista

If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.

Bostwick wrote: If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.





Sensible HKR supporters are under no illusion of any 'easy' games in the Championship.



Sensible HKR supporters are under no illusion of any 'easy' games in the Championship.

For me the opening fixture list is exactly the challenge Rovers need - two of the contenders for top spot - and I'm looking forward to the London game - it's all booked!

Bostwick wrote: If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.



Two of the toughest fixtures on paper in the first two rounds, certainly. But defeats, while they'd be disappointing, wouldn't put us out of contention. Bradford will be starting on minus 6 or worse, if I have the rules right, and London will drop points here and there, I'm sure. As will we, so equally winning both of our opening games wouldn't require Mike Smith to immediately purchase a crate of cava.

Bostwick wrote: If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.

Hitting the ground running should not be our aim, finishing the season at "full speed" is a more pressing target.

Make mistakes and sort out the game plays in the first part of the season is very important.

I don't care about how we start, I just want a very slik, professional squad playing winning rugby to Sheens requirements come August ready for what this seasons all about,

Hitting the ground running should not be our aim, finishing the season at "full speed" is a more pressing target.

Make mistakes and sort out the game plays in the first part of the season is very important.

I don't care about how we start, I just want a very slik, professional squad playing winning rugby to Sheens requirements come August ready for what this seasons all about,

the 2017 million pound game, or even better winning 5 in the 8,s and do a Leigh.

