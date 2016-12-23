Bostwick wrote:
If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.
Hitting the ground running should not be our aim, finishing the season at "full speed" is a more pressing target.
Make mistakes and sort out the game plays in the first part of the season is very important.
I don't care about how we start, I just want a very slik, professional squad playing winning rugby to Sheens requirements come August ready for what this seasons all about,
the 2017 million pound game, or even better winning 5 in the 8,s and do a Leigh.