Bostwick wrote:
If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.
Two of the toughest fixtures on paper in the first two rounds, certainly. But defeats, while they'd be disappointing, wouldn't put us out of contention. Bradford will be starting on minus 6 or worse, if I have the rules right, and London will drop points here and there, I'm sure. As will we, so equally winning both of our opening games wouldn't require Mike Smith to immediately purchase a crate of cava.