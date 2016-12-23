WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This 17 SHOULD leave us top come the 8`s

Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:13 pm
Aye, my bad, that's the fella.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Sun Dec 25, 2016 10:57 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Bostwick
If you guys are to end up top, when it comes to the 8s. You will have to hit the ground running. The second game of the season, away at London will not be easy.

Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:30 am
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Paul_HKR
Sensible HKR supporters are under no illusion of any 'easy' games in the Championship.

For me the opening fixture list is exactly the challenge Rovers need - two of the contenders for top spot - and I'm looking forward to the London game - it's all booked!

Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:43 am
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9614
Mild Rover
Two of the toughest fixtures on paper in the first two rounds, certainly. But defeats, while they'd be disappointing, wouldn't put us out of contention. Bradford will be starting on minus 6 or worse, if I have the rules right, and London will drop points here and there, I'm sure. As will we, so equally winning both of our opening games wouldn't require Mike Smith to immediately purchase a crate of cava.
