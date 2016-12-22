Merry Christmas every-blinking-body!
Was reading the Free Press, it looks like injury confession week in there.
Howden's injury is still not resolved.
Hedges has tendonitis of the knee.
Carr (this week) was the third player to have knee surgery, the others being Aizue and Sheriff several weeks back.
Good here, innit?
Was reading the Free Press, it looks like injury confession week in there.
Howden's injury is still not resolved.
Hedges has tendonitis of the knee.
Carr (this week) was the third player to have knee surgery, the others being Aizue and Sheriff several weeks back.
Good here, innit?