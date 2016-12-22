bellycouldtackle wrote: Spider Wilson

Andy Wilson ?yeah, I'd go with that, although I think the best side steppers rely on deception, to use deception they'd have to know what they were going to do, Andy Wilson never knew that...lolI went on a company ale trail mashup a couple of months ago, the one that goes out on the train to Marsden and back, anyway several shandies later we got off for one in Huddersfield, and there in the square right outside the station was Andy Wilson.....with a pint.....and it definitely wasn't his firsthe ain't changed much then...