This really is a huge signing for the club. I don't think we'll see the best of him until the summer, his strongest assest is his footwork at the line. I watched him play for Italy vs Serbia and he bust the line every single carry. He was literally unstoppable in that game. Just like he has been in NSW cup for the last few season. Squad finally coming together now and the club has a much more positive vibe about it going into the season.