Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:33 pm
MarioRugby
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 454
Location: Italy
Is it really wise to lose a precious quota spot on a forward who's never played in a full time environment?
Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:35 pm
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 200
MarioRugby wrote:
Is it really wise to lose a precious quota spot on a forward who's never played in a full time environment?


What quota spot? he has an Italian passport on the way.

Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:23 pm
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30797
Location: Gods Own County
And who would you have us sign?
Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:44 pm
TheJudderman

Joined: Sun May 15, 2016 8:32 pm
Posts: 8
Great news, happy with this. Nearly there now. I agree a hooker / centre or both will fulfill the squad needs. Good stuff!

Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:50 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 6938
MarioRugby wrote:
Is it really wise to lose a precious quota spot on a forward who's never played in a full time environment?



Except he HAS had a full time contract-(more than one) although he didn't last year-tut tut- this journo hack not done his homework!
and I'd say hes EXACTLY the sort of player we should be giving up a spot for-young, hungry, passionate, point to prove, rather than a past his best has-been come for a pension. That reminds me how is Glenn?
Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:21 pm
Jo Jumbuck
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 888
jools wrote:
Except he HAS had a full time contract-(more than one) although he didn't last year-tut tut- this journo hack not done his homework!
and I'd say hes EXACTLY the sort of player we should be giving up a spot for-young, hungry, passionate, point to prove, rather than a past his best has-been come for a pension. That reminds me how is Glenn?


Totally agree , He is exactly the kind of player we need, If he plays like he was on that vidio, he will be very very good for us, and let us not forget that Aussie second grade is on a par with SL. When was the last time we had a forward that hit the line like that, never mind bust it occasionally. Well done somebody, probs tricky Rick.

Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:31 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 11986
Location: Huddersfield
MarioRugby wrote:
Is it really wise to lose a precious quota spot on a forward who's never played in a full time environment?


italian passport and he signed a 2yr deal with nrl club st george in 2014 see below

Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:12 pm
Giantscorpio
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2407
Location: In my Volvo XC90
Really looking forward to seeing a blockbusting prop break the line, should be meat and drink for Brierley if he is following him for the offload.
Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:33 pm
devoniangiant
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 282
Woo-hoo!!! :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:

Another rumour signing that has finally materialised and really happy now that both Mamo and Wakeman confirmed. Obviously RS choices so squad now looking to reflect his style of play now rather than that he inherited. Who would choose Huby given his mediocre Giants appearances over SW who is coking with so ething to prove and keen to test himself? Personally much more optimistic for the upcoming season now and with a full pre season for RS and new conditioner we should have a totally more confident, fit and hungry team from game 1 with Mamo still to come in after injury.

Agree a Hooker would be the icing on the cake but happy enough to go with current centre choices if need be for now. Smurph, Gaskell or Wood to choose from for now and hard to think that any of them would not perform well given a run.

New season now looming - COYG.
Re: Shannon wakeman on board!

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:44 pm
GiantJake1988
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 200
devoniangiant wrote:
Woo-hoo!!! :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:

Another rumour signing that has finally materialised and really happy now that both Mamo and Wakeman confirmed. Obviously RS choices so squad now looking to reflect his style of play now rather than that he inherited. Who would choose Huby given his mediocre Giants appearances over SW who is coking with so ething to prove and keen to test himself? Personally much more optimistic for the upcoming season now and with a full pre season for RS and new conditioner we should have a totally more confident, fit and hungry team from game 1 with Mamo still to come in after injury.

Agree a Hooker would be the icing on the cake but happy enough to go with current centre choices if need be for now. Smurph, Gaskell or Wood to choose from for now and hard to think that any of them would not perform well given a run.

New season now looming - COYG.


The 2 signings have made the squad look so much stronger and one more would be the icing on the cake for sure but if not I still believe it is strong enough. I think our squad depth is completely fine - I hear we may have promoted 3 youngsters which at a guess would be Izaac Farrell, Harry Woollard & Matty English to the first team squad which will give us a squad of 31 players.
