Great signing. The club are definitely trying to get a few more sales before Christmas. Been told Seb is definitely playing prop this year. Props of Rapira, Wakeman, Mason, Seb, Smith, Clough & Dickinson - think that is enough props now. Interesting to see who will be the starting 4 you would have to give Mason the shout over Smith after last years improvements.



I think we still have 1 signing to come as well hopefully it will be a hooker. If not a hooker then a centre.