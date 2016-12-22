|
Features on Bradford rugby - the reasons for the split in 1895 from a Bradford perspective, Frank Whittcombe, the case for the new National RL Museum in Bradford, Bradford rugby union and more... Visit VINCIT, the online journal dedicated to Bradford sport history: https://bradfordsporthistory.wordpress.com/
