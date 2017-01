We had a few wingers whom I admired greatly. Notably, Dennis Curling who played in the 1970s on the opposite wing to John Bevan most of the time. He was very quick and elusive as well as sporting a very 1970s 'disco Stu' hairstyle. At the start of the 1980s we unearthed Rick Thackray whom I was convinced would go on to be an all-time great. Think of a British Deny Solomona. He did play for GB Under 21s (including a match at Craven Cottage against the touring Aussies). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yw8q3qf7ZFE but never really fulfilled that early potential.