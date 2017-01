scottty wrote: Keith Holden - when he was fit enough to play

Scottty, I think you are being either extremely harsh or have misread the thread title hereKeith Holden was an outstanding young prospect who in my humble opinion was neither of Sally's criteria. If I recall he fell in a pot hole whilst playing for us against Swinton at the old Station Road and wrecked his knee and never really recovered.A potential star for me who suffered rotten luck with injury.