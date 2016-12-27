WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Guilty Pleasures

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:17 am
silver2
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006
Posts: 714
Location: Warrington
Austin Woolvine a small barrel of a man who played hooker in the 1960s. Pretty good at winning the ball in the days of brutal contested scrums but also handy in the loose. Went on to be landlord in a number of town centre pubs.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:50 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002
Posts: 16323
Slight variant... I didn't think Michael Monaghan was that good at first. In fact, not until the Wigan semi final in 2009.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:57 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
Posts: 13894
Location: NFL playoffs
I enjoyed Alan Hunte. He was with us for three seasons and scored a decent number of tries in all of them. When DVDV moved him to fullback in place of Lee Penny it didn't go down well with a lot of fans but he was a useful attacking weapon popping up unexpectedly in the line on to one of Langer's inside balls.

Hunte was never really barracked by the fans but I got the sense most people thought he was a bit of a lazy so and so who knew the best days of his career were back at Saints and he was winding down his career with us and seemed to be having a bit of a laugh while he was at it.

But he was still fast when he was with us and he could still score tries. We had an inconsistent team but with guys like him and Toa in the back line we had tries in us, and we noticed their absence in the grim 2002 season.
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:02 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
Posts: 13894
Location: NFL playoffs
As for another "guilty pleasure", in the early to mid 1990s a young stand-off/fullback came out of our Academy who was the best young player I ever saw come out of our Academy. Absolute class in every department, great long pass, nerveless goalkicker, great step on him, could jink through the line with ease. At 18/19 years of age already as good as anybody in the league.

He seems to have been airbrushed out of memory for most of our fans but not me.
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:09 pm
Mr Snoodle
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014
Posts: 215
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Are you talking about Rocky Turner here Sal?
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:38 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
Posts: 13894
Location: NFL playoffs
Rocky Turner came through in the 1980s!
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:03 am
Mr Snoodle
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014
Posts: 215
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
sally cinnamon wrote:
Rocky Turner came through in the 1980s!


Of course he did! Damn you failing memory lol
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:15 am
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 7423
Chris Bridge!...lol

Seriously...
....Jason Roach, Steve Roach.....Roy Asotasi!
but more respectfully...Mike Wainwright, Roger O'Mahoney and Roby Muller.
Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:12 am
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
Posts: 113
Location: Dubai
sally cinnamon wrote:
As for another "guilty pleasure", in the early to mid 1990s a young stand-off/fullback came out of our Academy who was the best young player I ever saw come out of our Academy. Absolute class in every department, great long pass, nerveless goalkicker, great step on him, could jink through the line with ease. At 18/19 years of age already as good as anybody in the league.

He seems to have been airbrushed out of memory for most of our fans but not me.


If only Harris and Sculthorpe had come through the system 10-15 years later what a backbone to a team that would have made. With a mature club management and decent coaching team you can only dream of what would have been had they stuck around.

Still, didn't work out that way so no crying over spilt milk.

Interestingly, can anyone think of a player with as much natural talent and Rugby League skills as Harris to come through RL since then? Not sure I can, no disrespect to the likes of Tomkins et al.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 7:19 pm
sally cinnamon
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004
Posts: 13894
Location: NFL playoffs
easyWire wrote:
Interestingly, can anyone think of a player with as much natural talent and Rugby League skills as Harris to come through RL since then? Not sure I can, no disrespect to the likes of Tomkins et al.


Difficult one to answer because the game changed since then and meant a talent like Harris wouldn't have been as effective. He would have still been a very good player but as he didn't have express pace he wouldn't have been able to break the line as much in the era of more organised defences and those long cut out balls that created tries from nothing would have been picked off as interceptions too often for it to be worth the risk.

You could take Briers v Harris and say Briers was a player that emerged after Harris, but who was better suited to the direction the game was going. I am a big fan of Harris but in fairness he dominated SL at a time when the game went through a dip in standard. After the decline of the great Wigan sides and the retirement of a lot of legends like Hanley, Schofield, Davies, there was a dip in the late 90s where a lot of SL felt like lower division standard and even the teams at the top had a lot of ordinary players, before a spate of big NRL signings and a crop of very good young players at Leeds/Bradford/Wigan/Hull boosted standards in the 2000s. It was in this late 90s dip that Harris was dominant. Robbie Paul was another player who dominated in that era who maybe would not have been as dominant outside of that dip.

So yes definitely one of my all time favourite Warrington players and terrific to watch but I think you can make a case that Briers, Sinfield and Leon Pryce, who all came through after Harris, had talents that were more suited to the direction the game was going.
