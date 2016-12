I enjoyed Alan Hunte. He was with us for three seasons and scored a decent number of tries in all of them. When DVDV moved him to fullback in place of Lee Penny it didn't go down well with a lot of fans but he was a useful attacking weapon popping up unexpectedly in the line on to one of Langer's inside balls.



Hunte was never really barracked by the fans but I got the sense most people thought he was a bit of a lazy so and so who knew the best days of his career were back at Saints and he was winding down his career with us and seemed to be having a bit of a laugh while he was at it.



But he was still fast when he was with us and he could still score tries. We had an inconsistent team but with guys like him and Toa in the back line we had tries in us, and we noticed their absence in the grim 2002 season.