MikeyWire wrote: Andrew Gee... Way past his best when he came here but I loved how he was straight in there when the grubs of Super League at that time used to try and leave one on Alfie Langer..

The Home game with Bradford where we came back from about 30-12 down to win was a particular favourite Fielden and McDermott who kind of ruled the roost as props at the time were brought down a peg or two that day..

I just thought he was lazy in the P&B. After he returned to Aus he played State of Origin again, I seem to recall.Alan Gwilliam was in this category. Had all the skills necessary to be a top class scrum half. Trouble was, he did everything at half the necessary speed. Was like watching Andy Gregory in slomo.Also, Wilf Briggs, a good player, had a unique ability to sidestepa tackle. Never seen anything like it since.