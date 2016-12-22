WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Guilty Pleasures

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:40 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1330
worthing wire wrote:
Tony Hodson
Andy Bennett


So, did you have a thing for, if I may be so bold, dodgy hookers? I fail to see what pleasure, guilty or otherwise, Tony Hodson could have provided, though Mrs Hodson might be able to illuminate me on that matter.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:45 pm
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 212
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Paul Cullen coz I was in the same class as him at school.

Kevin Penny
Kevin Penny

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 8:58 am
worthing wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2931
morrisseyisawire wrote:
So, did you have a thing for, if I may be so bold, dodgy hookers? I fail to see what pleasure, guilty or otherwise, Tony Hodson could have provided, though Mrs Hodson might be able to illuminate me on that matter.


Maybe I am Mrs Hodson
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:10 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 712
Location: Warrington
worthing wire wrote:
Maybe I am Mrs Hodson


Don't you know?

Check your driving licence; they're pretty reliable.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:00 pm
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 761
Richie Mathers. Both spells with us he was pretty average, but I just liked him. Seemed a good guy and respected the club and the fans.

Met him off the field a few times and always has the time of day to chat to kids and have a picture.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 5:28 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1316
Mathews tackle on Bailey in theCC final was fantastic. My favourite memory of him.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 8:46 am
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3345
Location: Still waiting for the title
Andrew Gee... Way past his best when he came here but I loved how he was straight in there when the grubs of Super League at that time used to try and leave one on Alfie Langer..
The Home game with Bradford where we came back from about 30-12 down to win was a particular favourite Fielden and McDermott who kind of ruled the roost as props at the time were brought down a peg or two that day..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:03 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3175
Location: Northamptonshire
MikeyWire wrote:
Andrew Gee... Way past his best when he came here but I loved how he was straight in there when the grubs of Super League at that time used to try and leave one on Alfie Langer..
The Home game with Bradford where we came back from about 30-12 down to win was a particular favourite Fielden and McDermott who kind of ruled the roost as props at the time were brought down a peg or two that day..


I just thought he was lazy in the P&B. After he returned to Aus he played State of Origin again, I seem to recall.

Alan Gwilliam was in this category. Had all the skills necessary to be a top class scrum half. Trouble was, he did everything at half the necessary speed. Was like watching Andy Gregory in slomo.

Also, Wilf Briggs, a good player, had a unique ability to sidestep into a tackle. Never seen anything like it since.
Rugby League is the rock to other sports' pop.

Ryker Sear is the future of rock!

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:03 pm
matthew User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 552
Players that I liked even though others criticised:-
Eddie Hunter - ginger forward who got injured many times and always seemed to finish games limping
Rocky Turner - stand off with a searing lack of pace
