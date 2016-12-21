WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Guilty Pleasures

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Guilty Pleasures

 
Post a reply

Guilty Pleasures

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:16 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1330
In tandem with the "Favourite Wire Player" thread, I think it's also time for a confessional.

We all, all, have a player from our past who, despite overwhelming evidence that he was a). useless b). patently not a rugby player or c). both (a) and (b) we had a little soft-spot, or a bit of runt of the litter affection for, though clearly you'd never admit as much, nor without chemical inducement anyway.

Mine, was (deep breath) Neil "Crafty" Kenyon. Forgive me father, truly I have sinned. For our younger readers, Kenyon was wing or full-back in the late 80's with an eye for the try line, a reasonable turn of pace and a kind of Phil Ford with concussion running style. He was oft-derided since he looked like we'd been recruiting in a young offenders institute when we signed him, and he was 6 stone wet through. He also had a look of Brian Bevan, minus the bandages, and plus the fag-end in the corner of the mouth.

But boy the lad scored some tries. I vaguely recall him ripping Barrow (yes I know) to shreds, and I'm sure he did a few others. He was the Woodbine whippet, the Silk Cut Scorcher and he lit up many a dull Wilderspool afternoon, for me at least.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:24 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5340
Location: South Stand.....bored
Basil Richards for me.
Got slightly overhyped, with the name "the new Hanley". It always used to pee me off, when the "faithful" gave him grief, but he was never that bad, was he?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:15 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8229
Barry Peters.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:22 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35166
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Jordan Cox at the start of last year
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:34 am
wolfinwidnes1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Sep 30, 2016 9:05 am
Posts: 11
henry fa'afili nuff said

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:09 pm
scottty User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 211
Keith Holden - when he was fit enough to play

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:11 pm
Kevin Turvey Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 592
Rowland Phillips - man mountain, unbelievably strong and very, very funny. For whatever reason it just didn't work out for him.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:34 pm
worthing wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Nov 25, 2005 4:02 pm
Posts: 2930
Kevin Meadows
Tony Hodson
Roby Muller
Andy Bennett
Rob_Wire wrote:
:lol: :lol: Best thread for ages on here!


Tin Soldier wrote:
Reply of the year. :lol: :lol:

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:18 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 350
Pat poasa. I was only about 7/8 when I was in awe because he was the biggest bloke on the field.

Re: Guilty Pleasures

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:19 pm
Kevin Turvey Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2011 9:14 pm
Posts: 592
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
Pat poasa. I was only about 7/8 when I was in awe because he was the biggest bloke on the field.


Forgot about Pat! Massive bloke - wonder what happened to him.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: citywolf, irlamwire, Jaywire, jj86, karetaker, morrisseyisawire, Wire Weaver and 119 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,492,4001,22575,6004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  