In tandem with the "Favourite Wire Player" thread, I think it's also time for a confessional.



We all, all , have a player from our past who, despite overwhelming evidence that he was a). useless b). patently not a rugby player or c). both (a) and (b) we had a little soft-spot, or a bit of runt of the litter affection for, though clearly you'd never admit as much, nor without chemical inducement anyway.



Mine, was (deep breath) Neil "Crafty" Kenyon. Forgive me father, truly I have sinned. For our younger readers, Kenyon was wing or full-back in the late 80's with an eye for the try line, a reasonable turn of pace and a kind of Phil Ford with concussion running style. He was oft-derided since he looked like we'd been recruiting in a young offenders institute when we signed him, and he was 6 stone wet through. He also had a look of Brian Bevan, minus the bandages, and plus the fag-end in the corner of the mouth.



But boy the lad scored some tries. I vaguely recall him ripping Barrow (yes I know) to shreds, and I'm sure he did a few others. He was the Woodbine whippet, the Silk Cut Scorcher and he lit up many a dull Wilderspool afternoon, for me at least.