This was a proposal tried to bring in by certain members (with a past RFU background) of the RFL. The plan then was to do away with individual team academies and have regional academies, and also to implement a draft system similar to the one that they have in the NFL. A friend of mine was involved in some sports trials with academy teams a few years ago to gather information for this. It was blocked by certain clubs- no prizes for guessing which ones....



I personally think this would be a brilliant way to improve the game and spread talent, whilst ensuring that talented young players stay in the game- but some teams didn't want their stranglehold on talent broken... the future's bright the future's claret and gold MethleyMonarch

A lot of valid point have been made here, however the reason for scholarships/academies merging is to save on cost. The suggestion that if you have less players and only the very best talents are given this opportunity is pure spin. Surely the more players that are within the professional system, given the right coaching at the academies, then the more talented individuals will emerge. The important thing here is the right coaching by the right mentors.



One issue raised is that not enough players make the grade from scholarship to academy, then academy to full time. If a club take on more that half a dozen of its academy players each year it is a surprise. This is not because they are not talented enough as many do find themselves at other semi professional clubs, it is because there is nowhere for most players post 19 to go at their initial club. All clubs are full of overseas players, many of whom given the mere sniff of an NRL contract would be on the first plane back, or they do not run reserve grade teams where players can make the transition from boys to men.



Some clubs maintain that dual registration is the best way forward, this I find very hard to comprehend, the number of post 19's that have gone out on dual registration, then returned to their parent clubs and made the transition into first team rugby is very few and far between. In some instances playing for a community club is a higher standard than their dual registration partners.



In my view all SL clubs should be made to run a reserve team to prevent the talent drain, and the RFL should make this a viable competition with regular fixtures. I remember summer rugby being sold on the concept of the Australian model of watching under 19's, reserve then first team all on the same afternoon. jools

The problem ATM though is that different clubs have different amounts to spend on their academies- the clubs with more money have the better resources and so can attract the better players and therefore are in a position to bring through better youngsters. It's a catch 22. Forcing clubs to spend money on a reserve grade isn't going to bring through more talent- it's just going to make poor teams poorer and the more affluent clubs still will enjoy able to cherry pick the most promising talent.

A centrally funded service system would ensure ALL players get the same level of resources and coaching.

The problem ATM though is that different clubs have different amounts to spend on their academies- the clubs with more money have the better resources and so can attract the better players and therefore are in a position to bring through better youngsters. It's a catch 22. Forcing clubs to spend money on a reserve grade isn't going to bring through more talent- it's just going to make poor teams poorer and the more affluent clubs still will enjoy able to cherry pick the most promising talent.

A centrally funded service system would ensure ALL players get the same level of resources and coaching.

I understand what you say about overseas players- but having A draft system would mean that the best players stay in the game and aren't lost because they are behind an Aussie in the pecking order or even unlucky enough to be a couple of years behind another young good player in the same position at the same club. Could be that a young fullback missed out as they were a couple of years behind Tomkins or shaul at their clubs the draft system would mean another club in need of a fullback would take them on. At the moment they would have to pay another club to do that.

Cas Tigers CEO Steve Gill has recently said that a joint academy with Wakefield Wildcats has been looked at but nothing put in place yet. I can see it happening.



There will be no merger with a club called the Wildcats because they don't exist - you are on your final warning



Cas Tigers CEO Steve Gill has recently said that a joint academy with Wakefield Wildcats has been looked at but nothing put in place yet. I can see it happening.

Never understand why castleford is considered Calder, the Calder runs into th Aire just before castleford so Airedale academy would be better name.

I agree that the richer clubs being allowed to cherry pick is all wrong, I have recently gone through the scholarship process at my community club. We are located between Leeds and Castleford, yet talent identification staff from Wigan, Warrington, Huddersfield and Bradford can be seen regularly watching players. Rather than a draft I personally think that the professional clubs should have a geographical area from where they can recruit at scholarship level. You cannot convince me that teams need to have kids of 15/16 travel 100's of miles each week, and that there are not lads with equal potential on their doorstep.



