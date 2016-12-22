This was a proposal tried to bring in by certain members (with a past RFU background) of the RFL. The plan then was to do away with individual team academies and have regional academies, and also to implement a draft system similar to the one that they have in the NFL. A friend of mine was involved in some sports trials with academy teams a few years ago to gather information for this. It was blocked by certain clubs- no prizes for guessing which ones....
I personally think this would be a brilliant way to improve the game and spread talent, whilst ensuring that talented young players stay in the game- but some teams didn't want their stranglehold on talent broken...
