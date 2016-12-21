Hull KR and FC joined forces to form the Hull academy and the Cas CEO recently warmed to the idea of a Calder academy.

I believe that these 'Service Areas' need to be extended across the breadth of the game in the UK and their remit deepened to promote the sport across the wider catchment area.

An example is the Hull academy, in this instance the remit of this service area should be to run elite, centre of excellence type U16 & U19 teams and work with local amateur clubs to develop young players underneath that. In addition, the catchment area of this 'SA' should stretch into Lincolnshire, to broaden the reach of RL and increase playing numbers. Other examples are that a Wigan 'SA' would stretch to central Lancashire, Wire/Widnes cover and extend across the whole of Cheshire.



'SA's can also minimise financial burdens on clubs by the sharing of costs and facilities.



More important than that is that such a system allows the countries best players to play against each other more often. Only a small percentage of U16 and U19 players make it as SL players so these elite service area comps will get young players playing in tougher matches at an earlier age. No point in future England stars in playing against players who have no chance of turning pro.

Players should then be funnelled into a clubs U23's or dual reg system when they develop further.

There would obviously be different levels of 'SA' a Midlands one would obviously be at a lower level to Hull for instance.



Another 'SA' which is sort of forming is in Manchester where Salford, Rochdale, Rangers, Mancunians and I think Oldham and Swinton work together to deliver programmes as an entity.



Anyway here are my 'Elite Service Areas'.



Calder (Wakefield/Cas)

Wigan

Leeds

Hull academy (fc and kr)

St Helens

Cheshire (Widnes/Wire)

Bradford/Huddersfield

Manchester

London and South