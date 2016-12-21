WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:22 pm
The Daddy
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 11:22 am
Posts: 808
Hull KR and FC joined forces to form the Hull academy and the Cas CEO recently warmed to the idea of a Calder academy.
I believe that these 'Service Areas' need to be extended across the breadth of the game in the UK and their remit deepened to promote the sport across the wider catchment area.
An example is the Hull academy, in this instance the remit of this service area should be to run elite, centre of excellence type U16 & U19 teams and work with local amateur clubs to develop young players underneath that. In addition, the catchment area of this 'SA' should stretch into Lincolnshire, to broaden the reach of RL and increase playing numbers. Other examples are that a Wigan 'SA' would stretch to central Lancashire, Wire/Widnes cover and extend across the whole of Cheshire.

'SA's can also minimise financial burdens on clubs by the sharing of costs and facilities.

More important than that is that such a system allows the countries best players to play against each other more often. Only a small percentage of U16 and U19 players make it as SL players so these elite service area comps will get young players playing in tougher matches at an earlier age. No point in future England stars in playing against players who have no chance of turning pro.
Players should then be funnelled into a clubs U23's or dual reg system when they develop further.
There would obviously be different levels of 'SA' a Midlands one would obviously be at a lower level to Hull for instance.

Another 'SA' which is sort of forming is in Manchester where Salford, Rochdale, Rangers, Mancunians and I think Oldham and Swinton work together to deliver programmes as an entity.

Anyway here are my 'Elite Service Areas'.

Calder (Wakefield/Cas)
Wigan
Leeds
Hull academy (fc and kr)
St Helens
Cheshire (Widnes/Wire)
Bradford/Huddersfield
Manchester
London and South
hello

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 7:55 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4515
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Cas Tigers CEO Steve Gill has recently said that a joint academy with Wakefield Wildcats has been looked at but nothing put in place yet. I can see it happening.
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:00 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1573
There are already regional academies in the Midlands, Cumbria and the North East and London still run an academy.

This I think is along the same tracks as what you're proposing.

I'd like to see similar regional academies set up in future for South Wales, North Wales, South West (Bristol/Gloucestershire), Scotland, Ireland, South Yorkshire and another in London.

The main focus should be on enabling any talent from junior teams the pathway to becoming a professional. Youngsters playing in these regions can effectively be lost to the game either through their talent not being noticed or there not being a high enough standard to play at.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:30 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3028
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Tigerade wrote:
Cas Tigers CEO Steve Gill has recently said that a joint academy with Wakefield Wildcats has been looked at but nothing put in place yet. I can see it happening.


Neither can I, but probably for different reasons.

If both clubs were reasonably successful & therefore stable, I think they would carry on as they are.

But the fact is they're not

One seems to dice with relegation every few years, & the other, whilst seeing better days of late, has fairly recent "form".

I'm quite surprised Gill has even considered it, but remember Carter is/was an accountant, & if he can see a cost saving he'll be tempted.
Up Up Cronulla.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:51 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5860
I really really really hope the OP is joking.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:52 pm
bentleberry
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 257
Tigerade wrote:
Cas Tigers CEO Steve Gill has recently said that a joint academy with Wakefield Wildcats has been looked at but nothing put in place yet. I can see it happening.


With the high standard of players which are coming out of the Wakefield TRINITY academy at the moment, I can't see them giving it up easily. They are also developing good links with other clubs in many leagues up and down the country where they can also begin to bring talent in from.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:13 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 589
If the clubs are willing to play as a combined team at under 19 level, why not at 1st team level.

If you can't run your own academy you should not qualify for Super League IMO.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:55 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 632
Willzay wrote:
I really really really hope the OP is joking.


Why ? , there's more to just saving money in his suggestion
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:13 am
BiltonRobin

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 92
If you can't run your own academy you should not qualify for Super League IMO.[/quote]

I suppose that would be one way of keeping Leeds out of the bottom 4

In areas where the talent pools is not overflowing, to run an academy with players who will never make the grade just brings down the standard of games played.
It is more productive to combined the better players into a competitive unit and play against simular teams.
Going forward this will hopefully improve the player quality in the game for more clubs to recruit from, rather than just 4 or 5 with the financial capability as we have now.

Re: 'Service Areas' are the way forward for UK RL

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:19 am
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9910
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If the clubs are willing to play as a combined team at under 19 level, why not at 1st team level.

If you can't run your own academy you should not qualify for Super League IMO.


or a reserve/u23 team too
