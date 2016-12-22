Paul_HKR wrote: Excellent signing by Rovers.



I would partner him with Ellis in the halves.



Rovers lack pace in this area which Quinlan has in abundance. Its a no-brainer for me.

You have a point but Tim Sheens sets great stall on the kicking game and he thinks that a hb pairing of Abdull & Ellis will give Rovers the best kicking game in the competition by far. Quinlan will definitely be playing full back.