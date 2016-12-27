|
The final penalty count was 10-8 to Leeds so I don't know where you got 8/9 in the first half alone. The penalties got pretty evenly spread out and Wakey could've easily conceded a few more for slowing the PTB down.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:15 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
^^^^^^^^
The final penalty count was 10-8 to Leeds so I don't know where you got 8/9 in the first half alone. The penalties got pretty evenly spread out and Wakey could've easily conceded a few more for slowing the PTB down.
First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.
Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.
The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.
Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 3:19 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.
Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.
The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.
Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.
No chance the penalty count went how you imagined. Think you're counting some occasions when possession changed over due to lost balls and people in touch. And you got more than 2 in the first half. That 10-8 total I'd probably say it was about 5-4 both halves.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:14 pm
Leeds fans in discussions about winning penalty counts?
I remember when they used to win trophies.
Tough times at HQ.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:17 pm
R.B.A wrote:
Leeds fans in discussions about winning penalty counts?
I remember when they used to win trophies.
Tough times at HQ.
I remember when HKR use to be in SL
And reality is we'll still win silverware again before 80% of clubs in SL, Wakey included.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:26 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
I remember when HKR use to be in SL
And reality is we'll still win silverware again before 80% of clubs in SL, Wakey included.
Nah, we got some yesterday
, although it looked suspiciously like silver plastic
Unless you have some superstar signings to unveil, especially in the halves, there will be nothing coming Leeds' way for a while.
Maguire has always been a poacher, not a creator of tries and offers no direction or game management and Burrow, who I think is a great impact player, is no an eighty minute half back and I dont even know where to start with your pack.
Sorry pal, your bubble is well and truly burst.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:55 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Nah, we got some yesterday
, although it looked suspiciously like silver plastic
Unless you have some superstar signings to unveil, especially in the halves, there will be nothing coming Leeds' way for a while.
Maguire has always been a poacher, not a creator of tries and offers no direction or game management and Burrow, who I think is a great impact player, is no an eighty minute half back and I dont even know where to start with your pack.
Sorry pal, your bubble is well and truly burst.
Ah if I had a £ for every time I heard that from 2009 I'd be a millionaire
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:10 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.
Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.
The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.
Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.
According to the official Leedsrhinos twitter feed commentary... the penalty count in the 1st half was 7-4 in favour of Leeds. Second half was 2-2, so the final count was 9-6 in Leeds favour.Order of penalties awarded
Leeds
Leeds
Wakey
Wakey
Wakey
Leeds
Leeds
Leeds
Leeds
Leeds
Wakey
--------------
Wakey
Leeds
Leeds
Wakey
Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:25 pm
Can't read too much into a win in a friendly, albeit a convincing one. Especially against Whipping Boy Middle 8 Rabble like Leeds. We'll have a better idea of how we will do once we play a better quality opponent in Dewsbury on January 8th.
