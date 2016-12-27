ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9143

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.



The final penalty count was 10-8 to Leeds so I don't know where you got 8/9 in the first half alone. The penalties got pretty evenly spread out and Wakey could've easily conceded a few more for slowing the PTB down. "The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."



23/08/2014 wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7220

ThePrinter wrote: ^^^^^^^^



The final penalty count was 10-8 to Leeds so I don't know where you got 8/9 in the first half alone. The penalties got pretty evenly spread out and Wakey could've easily conceded a few more for slowing the PTB down.



First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.

Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.

The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9143

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

wrencat1873 wrote: First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.

Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.

The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.

Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.



23/08/2014 R.B.A 100% League Network



Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm

Posts: 3781

Leeds fans in discussions about winning penalty counts?



I remember when they used to win trophies.



Tough times at HQ. "Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend. ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9143

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

R.B.A wrote: Leeds fans in discussions about winning penalty counts?



I remember when they used to win trophies.



Tough times at HQ.



I remember when HKR use to be in SL



23/08/2014 wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7220

ThePrinter wrote:



Nah, we got some yesterday , although it looked suspiciously like silver plastic

Unless you have some superstar signings to unveil, especially in the halves, there will be nothing coming Leeds' way for a while.

Maguire has always been a poacher, not a creator of tries and offers no direction or game management and Burrow, who I think is a great impact player, is no an eighty minute half back and I dont even know where to start with your pack.

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm

Posts: 9143

Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.

wrencat1873 wrote: , although it looked suspiciously like silver plastic

Unless you have some superstar signings to unveil, especially in the halves, there will be nothing coming Leeds' way for a while.

Maguire has always been a poacher, not a creator of tries and offers no direction or game management and Burrow, who I think is a great impact player, is no an eighty minute half back and I dont even know where to start with your pack.

23/08/2014 William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm

Posts: 4568

wrencat1873 wrote: First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.

Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.

The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.

Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.

According to the official Leedsrhinos twitter feed commentary... the penalty count in the 1st half was 7-4 in favour of Leeds. Second half was 2-2, so the final count was 9-6 in Leeds favour.



Order of penalties awarded

Leeds

Leeds

Wakey

Wakey

Wakey

Leeds

Leeds

Leeds

Leeds

Leeds

Wakey

--------------

Wakey

Leeds

Leeds

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 231

