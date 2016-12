ThePrinter wrote: ^^^^^^^^



The final penalty count was 10-8 to Leeds so I don't know where you got 8/9 in the first half alone. The penalties got pretty evenly spread out and Wakey could've easily conceded a few more for slowing the PTB down.

First half, Trinity were awarded 2 penalties and I must have counted wrongly as I had Leeds getting around 8.Maybe it was 7 - 2 in favour of Leeds in the first half, with some "balancing out" in the second.The point made still stands - Leeds, having the vast majority of possession in the first half couldn't score.Trinity's defence was excellent, equally Leeds attacking options were mickey poor, just as they were last season, until Segeyaro joined you.