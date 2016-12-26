Orrell Lad wrote: Wakefield for the top 4 after this great result, no stopping them now.

I hope that you are rightI dont think that Wakefield will be "booking their coaches for London" on the strength of a friendly game against Leeds but, I know which coach will have slept better last night.It was a nothing game played in front of 10,300 fans and a great excuse to have a couple of pints and meet up with some pals, nothing more.As other posters have said, the pre season games allow the coach to have a look at certain aspects of players and team performance and only they know, just what they want to see from their players.Having said that, Leeds were very one dimensional with ball in hand and especially in the first half, on the back of a 8/9 - 2 penalty count, they have to be disappointed not to have scored something in the first 40.