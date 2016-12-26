|
GUBRATS wrote:
Maybe it would be fairer to point out the context of the event prior to kick off , or preferably prior to selling tickets for it ?
If that is of course what it actually was ?
do football fans think that when the likes of arsenal/liverpool/manure utd etc send reserve teams for cup matches?
most fans will know what squad their coach will pick for their team, when you see players back in oz or on a winter break away on social media it is a clue! i didnt go to see fc at cas today due to work and a family gathering
its upto the coaching staff of each club to decide what he thinks his team needs more out of friendly games, unless you demand full strength teams all the time!
Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:00 pm
BD wrote:
No-one, but Vastman has a chip on his shoulder about this sort of stuff - when he thinks people don't give Wakefield enough credit (after 1 friendly match, of course)
i think vastman could give mcains chip factory a run for their money!
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:32 pm
BD wrote:
No-one, but Vastman has a chip on his shoulder about this sort of stuff - when he thinks people don't give Wakefield enough credit (after 1 friendly match, of course)
I'll agree with you that Vasty has misread this thread, and it's only a pre season friendly.
But can I just say, when Cas put a hefty score on teams, certain fans creeping in the shadows come on here expecting other fans to wax lyrical over them.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:03 am
Widnes vs Warrington has 23 and 24 man squads so there will be plenty of interchanges, plus a lot of 1st teamers are missing for both sides.
Warrington won't have Gidley, Penny, Russell, Ratchford, Hill, Cooper, Clark, Currie, Westwood, Dwyer, Patton.
Widnes won't have Hanbury, Thompson, Bridge, Ah Van, O'Carroll, White, Buchanan, Houston, Cahill, Dean, Dudson, Gerrard
Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:05 am
number 6 wrote:
do football fans think that when the likes of arsenal/liverpool/manure utd etc send reserve teams for cup matches?
most fans will know what squad their coach will pick for their team, when you see players back in oz or on a winter break away on social media it is a clue! i didnt go to see fc at cas today due to work and a family gathering
its upto the coaching staff of each club to decide what he thinks his team needs more out of friendly games, unless you demand full strength teams all the time!
It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:31 am
I personally love it when I get to see players play who don't normally get to play much SL. It's great to see how they are developing.
It is a squad game after all and if Leeds have as much injuries as last season these are the players who will come in and have to play for their season goals.
Why shouldn't they get to play...?
Wakefield did have a stronger team but they obviously thought that practicing there moves and gelling most of threre main team was important on Boxing Day.
Probably as much as getting off to a great start with the Trinity tag too.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:46 am
GUBRATS wrote:
It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged
Tbf the coach has said similar in previous years when we've won the Boxing Day game and has even said in previous years that as a coach he'd prefer NOT to play on Boxing Day but he has to as it's the club's tradition to do so.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:34 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged
But that is down to casetlfords' chief executive to decide prices not hull isn't it?
I don't believe Radford offered any excuses. Powell picked his team 2 or 3 days before Radford did and he knew what he wanted out of this fixture, to see how are youngsters fare against seasoned pros
Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:44 pm
Wakefield for the top 4 after this great result, no stopping them now.
21 - 19 - 3
Tue Dec 27, 2016 2:12 pm
Orrell Lad wrote:
Wakefield for the top 4 after this great result, no stopping them now.
I hope that you are right
I dont think that Wakefield will be "booking their coaches for London" on the strength of a friendly game against Leeds but, I know which coach will have slept better last night.
It was a nothing game played in front of 10,300 fans and a great excuse to have a couple of pints and meet up with some pals, nothing more.
As other posters have said, the pre season games allow the coach to have a look at certain aspects of players and team performance and only they know, just what they want to see from their players.
Having said that, Leeds were very one dimensional with ball in hand and especially in the first half, on the back of a 8/9 - 2 penalty count, they have to be disappointed not to have scored something in the first 40.
|