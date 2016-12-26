I personally love it when I get to see players play who don't normally get to play much SL. It's great to see how they are developing.



It is a squad game after all and if Leeds have as much injuries as last season these are the players who will come in and have to play for their season goals.

Why shouldn't they get to play...?



Wakefield did have a stronger team but they obviously thought that practicing there moves and gelling most of threre main team was important on Boxing Day.

Probably as much as getting off to a great start with the Trinity tag too.