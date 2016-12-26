WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:58 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9921
GUBRATS wrote:
Maybe it would be fairer to point out the context of the event prior to kick off , or preferably prior to selling tickets for it ?

If that is of course what it actually was ?

If that is of course what it actually was ?


do football fans think that when the likes of arsenal/liverpool/manure utd etc send reserve teams for cup matches?

most fans will know what squad their coach will pick for their team, when you see players back in oz or on a winter break away on social media it is a clue! i didnt go to see fc at cas today due to work and a family gathering

its upto the coaching staff of each club to decide what he thinks his team needs more out of friendly games, unless you demand full strength teams all the time!

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:00 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9921
BD wrote:
No-one, but Vastman has a chip on his shoulder about this sort of stuff - when he thinks people don't give Wakefield enough credit (after 1 friendly match, of course)



i think vastman could give mcains chip factory a run for their money!

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:32 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5865
BD wrote:
No-one, but Vastman has a chip on his shoulder about this sort of stuff - when he thinks people don't give Wakefield enough credit (after 1 friendly match, of course)


I'll agree with you that Vasty has misread this thread, and it's only a pre season friendly.

But can I just say, when Cas put a hefty score on teams, certain fans creeping in the shadows come on here expecting other fans to wax lyrical over them.

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:03 am
lister
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5546
Location: Warrington
Widnes vs Warrington has 23 and 24 man squads so there will be plenty of interchanges, plus a lot of 1st teamers are missing for both sides.

Warrington won't have Gidley, Penny, Russell, Ratchford, Hill, Cooper, Clark, Currie, Westwood, Dwyer, Patton.

Widnes won't have Hanbury, Thompson, Bridge, Ah Van, O'Carroll, White, Buchanan, Houston, Cahill, Dean, Dudson, Gerrard

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:05 am
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 637
number 6 wrote:
do football fans think that when the likes of arsenal/liverpool/manure utd etc send reserve teams for cup matches?

most fans will know what squad their coach will pick for their team, when you see players back in oz or on a winter break away on social media it is a clue! i didnt go to see fc at cas today due to work and a family gathering

its upto the coaching staff of each club to decide what he thinks his team needs more out of friendly games, unless you demand full strength teams all the time!


It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:31 am
AntonyGiant
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 409
I personally love it when I get to see players play who don't normally get to play much SL. It's great to see how they are developing.

It is a squad game after all and if Leeds have as much injuries as last season these are the players who will come in and have to play for their season goals.
Why shouldn't they get to play...?

Wakefield did have a stronger team but they obviously thought that practicing there moves and gelling most of threre main team was important on Boxing Day.
Probably as much as getting off to a great start with the Trinity tag too.

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:46 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9135
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
GUBRATS wrote:
It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged


Tbf the coach has said similar in previous years when we've won the Boxing Day game and has even said in previous years that as a coach he'd prefer NOT to play on Boxing Day but he has to as it's the club's tradition to do so.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:34 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9921
GUBRATS wrote:
It's the retrospective excuse by the coach which is the issue , that plus the relative price charged



But that is down to casetlfords' chief executive to decide prices not hull isn't it?

I don't believe Radford offered any excuses. Powell picked his team 2 or 3 days before Radford did and he knew what he wanted out of this fixture, to see how are youngsters fare against seasoned pros

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:44 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5815
Location: Still at the top
Wakefield for the top 4 after this great result, no stopping them now.
21 - 19 - 3

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
