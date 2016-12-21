While most people are turning their thoughts to the last of the works Christmas parties, out buying those last minute gifts for their friends and family, or putting on the sprouts ahead of the big day, spare a thought for our gallant sportsmen who are getting themselves ready to provide your post-festivities entertainment.There are a number of ways for you to get your fix of live rugby league action over the festive period as the players seek to blow away the cobwebs ahead of what is certain to be a demanding 2017 season across all divisions.