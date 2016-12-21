WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:50 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001
Posts: 0

Festive Feasts of Rugby League
While most people are turning their thoughts to the last of the works Christmas parties, out buying those last minute gifts for their friends and family, or putting on the sprouts ahead of the big day, spare a thought for our gallant sportsmen who are getting themselves ready to provide your post-festivities entertainment.



There are a number of ways for you to get your fix of live rugby league action over the festive period as the players seek to blow away the cobwebs ahead of what is certain to be a demanding 2017 season across all divisions.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:33 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 636
It seems that the Leeds, Wakey event was an open training session , not an actual match
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:55 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19514
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
embarrassing comment from a coach who is fast becoming, well, embarressing

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:23 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6930
Location: Castleford
Makes me wonder why coaches agree to SL friendlies if they're just gonna field kids

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:34 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9920
BD wrote:
Makes me wonder why coaches agree to SL friendlies if they're just gonna field kids



because that what friendlies are for! giving your whole squad a run out!

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:35 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25244
Location: Poodle Power!
And the Leeds apologists arrive as normal. Leeds had a strong side out, not kids. It wasn't their strongest 17 but it wasn't Wakefield either however both outfits were of SL quality.

Makes me laugh these kids are meant to be some of the best in SL or is that only when they are winning.

Bet if the result were reversed it wouldn't be a training game!

Still wakey never win on merit so what's new - do we have a chip on our shoulder, he'll yeah.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:37 pm
number 6
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9920
vastman wrote:
And the Leeds apologists arrive as normal. Leeds had a strong side out, not kids. It wasn't their strongest 17 but it wasn't Wakefield either however both outfits were of SL quality.

Makes me laugh these kids are meant to be some of the best in SL or is that only when they are winning.

Bet if the result were reversed it wouldn't be a training game!

Still wakey never win on merit so what's new - do we have a chip on our shoulder, he'll yeah.



whos is the leeds apologist?

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:48 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6930
Location: Castleford
number 6 wrote:
because that what friendlies are for! giving your whole squad a run out!


Fair dos! But at least co-ordinate between coaches otherwise it's just too one-sided. Like today at Cas, doesn't help those academy kids who just got a pasting.

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:49 pm
BD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 20, 2006 12:09 pm
Posts: 6930
Location: Castleford
number 6 wrote:
whos is the leeds apologist?


No-one, but Vastman has a chip on his shoulder about this sort of stuff - when he thinks people don't give Wakefield enough credit (after 1 friendly match, of course)

Re: Festive Feasts of Rugby League

Mon Dec 26, 2016 9:51 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 636
number 6 wrote:
because that what friendlies are for! giving your whole squad a run out!


Maybe it would be fairer to point out the context of the event prior to kick off , or preferably prior to selling tickets for it ?

If that is of course what it actually was ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chris.Taylor, easyWire, Fully, fun time frankie, H53a, kobashi, ThePrinter, vastman and 138 guests

