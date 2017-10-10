|
|
It would be interesting if this smugness was in evidence this time last year?
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 12:21 pm
|
|
Oh there's plenty of laughs to be had if you look through threads from earlier in the year. Hell even a few weeks back after the Cas Super 8's game I said we'd win the GF and pointed out our experience would help cancel out the fact we haven't beat Cas in 8 games one of the replies was this mocking effort
"Not according to Printer - our GF experience is all that matters - relative quality is immaterial the better side will lose because some of our players have been to OT before - go figure."
Go figure indeed
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:50 pm
|
|
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
It would be interesting if this smugness was in evidence this time last year?
Love being called smug on a Leeds board, by Leeds fans, for celebrating Leeds success.
But to answer your question, no there wasn't. We had a terrible season but anyone with even half a brain knew why it had happened and were pretty confident of turning things around in 2017. We didn't call for the coach, captain, chief exec and various players' heads then predict the club to finish in the bottom 4 again.
Last edited by loiner81
on Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:54 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Gotcha in 2016 wrote:
McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:51 pm
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Oh there's plenty of laughs to be had if you look through threads from earlier in the year. Hell even a few weeks back after the Cas Super 8's game I said we'd win the GF and pointed out our experience would help cancel out the fact we haven't beat Cas in 8 games one of the replies was this mocking effort
"Not according to Printer - our GF experience is all that matters - relative quality is immaterial the better side will lose because some of our players have been to OT before - go figure."
Go figure indeed
Sad thing is, when we inevitably lose a few games next season they'll be at it again.
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:53 pm
|
|
loiner81 wrote:
Sad thing is, when we inevitably lose a few games next season they'll be at it again.
A few??? That's optimistic to think it'll take that long
|
|
Tue Oct 10, 2017 3:56 pm
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
A few??? That's optimistic to think it'll take that long
OK then, one half.
One poor half is all it'll take.
In a pre-season friendly.
With barely any first teamers playing.
Against Hunslet.
|
|