For me the concept of a return of the reserve or A team would not only be beneficial to an individual club but for the future prospects of England team, that is why the RFL needs to get their act together n make a reserve structure compulsory, as I said I know GH would not vote on this but hopefully the other clubs would.

I disagree with scrapping the U16s 2014, 2015 Leeds Rhinos dominated U16 competition losing out only to France U16s think in 2015...2016 seemed as if there were less matches but then was focusing more on senior squad...This season seems U16s are once again returning to been a formidable squad playing an exciting brand of rugby. ( Not sure if Rob Burrow still has any influence in there but he was brilliant coach..you could see his influence on certain players...looking back Judah Mazive who since going to Trinity has lost his flair does not seem to pick up games...the other Harvey Whiteley.



I would then keep U19s or call it U21s. ...at least then it keeps a few players who have got over age grade within the fold.



Going onto DR or Loan, a club can only send out a certain quota of players that leaves others without games..they might be an unknown quantity or take a bit longer to flourish..or change of coach....Paul McShane or Thomas Minns ( not sure if he injured but was scoring tries regularly for HKR which is what he was doing when with us). Thinking of other players we lost who did well in U19s Jack wray gone to Hull FC could not see point in that Ryan Jones to Wire thought he had lot of potential tall powerful winger only got one opportunity in senior squad which was hardly enough to judge him on...Joe Sanderson who is now doing well at Hunslet Hawkes



I would like to keep the two academy levels + a reserve team . By the way even GH said in a YEP interview that with the increase of fixtures it would be necessary to have a large squad...but even with the additions he made this season, owing to injuries it has not given us great strength in depth..forcing Mac to play players out of position ( exception Joel Moon that one most definitely works ,pleasing to know that Mac has now said he will not break that up). So for me a reserve team would assist this...not just for those who have gone above age grade n need game time but for those returning from injury or need a kick up the backside..before they get proverbial boot. I know it was for one game n Brett would probably do as he is told...but a senior player who is part of a multiple trophy winning side sent to championship side to get match fit...got to be demoralising. ..a reserve squad your still wearing the rhinos jersey able to keep the pride work with the same ethos ..or take Achurch, yeah I know many would say ..rather not thank you...but forgetting that for large parts he was injured..then on loan..wasn't until last matches that he actually showed what he was capable of putting in performance better than some of favs...not saying it would have changed things for cert but if reserve team had existed we might have got more out of him. ..

I would also look at it this way...in order to avoid a situation where GH has to send e-mail to fans or behind closed doors throws a hair drier at squad...I would not only send players down to reserve team if their form dipped for considerable period but decrease the wage to match the squad they are in....if they truly want their senior place then they fight it..conversely if a player in reserve team is showing enough promise to gain promotion ..then not only does he go up but increase his wage...as said earlier the more intense the pressure /competition for place ..the better each player will become n the squad as a whole..well in theory...This for me as said if all SL teams did it could have a positive effect for England. I know JP strongly advocates a reserve structure so I hope he uses his new influence as player manager for England to push it forward. JP advocates a reserve structure because in the current system he would never had made it, he is the same age approx as adrian Morley and Morley was s full blown international on one of the best forwards in the world, when Jp was still on loan at fev and had not even played first team at Bradford. clearly something needs to be done to keep those players in the system whether it is a return to fill on A team or academy step up to under 21's

Anyone else find it worrying that we don't seem to be able to produce our own 9 from within?





rollin thunder wrote: JP advocates a reserve structure because in the current system he would never had made it, he is the same age approx as adrian Morley and Morley was s full blown international on one of the best forwards in the world, when Jp was still on loan at fev and had not even played first team at Bradford. clearly something needs to be done to keep those players in the system whether it is a return to fill on A team or academy step up to under 21's





JP freely admitted that when he started he was a gangly lad , clumsy..not especially good...mind think he said did not put in the hrs was always rebelling drinking..until he turned it round with lot of hard graft...Moz (one of my all time favs ) already as you said was an international....But that was my point I made above..some players develop at different rates. Maybe JP wouldn't make it in the current system but I see that as an irrelevance, think he genuinely cares about the sport n wanting to see young players get that opportunity. ...or if was part cynic at least the HKR ones.

tad rhino wrote: I agree nobody saw last season coming but not to do anything after last season is criminal. at least 2/3 quality players were needed.

as for top 4 bottom 4 would be nearer



Tad nails it, every year.



Sal Paradise wrote: Nobody is suggesting GH hasn't done a fantastic job at Leeds but I think the 2015 treble posted over cracks that have appeared over the past 3/4 years.



Issues around the stadium, the quality of the squad, the lack of quality coming through the academy etc.



Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



loiner81 wrote: Was it the mid-season marquee signing of Segeyaro that's driven you to this conclusion, or is it be the speedy & professional fashion in which he's lined up a red hot, highly rated replacement?



ploinerrhino wrote: A red hot highly rated replacement ? . Highly rated by who ?



William Eve wrote: YouTube vids, Twitter and carefully selected comments on internet forums that fit snugly with a positive narrative.



Gotcha in 2016 wrote: McDermott is going. I actually think he is more relaxed because of it, and seems to have let the shackles go. He apparently asked to finish the season, and that is what they agreed.



tad rhino wrote: I just pray we don't do a Bradford because I can see us struggling massively.

the spine is weak and rudderless. that's the issue



Hi Tad.



