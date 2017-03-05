WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 6:38 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1639
Location: Happy Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
Is it really cheaper to develop your own players - all that cost to produce 1/2 players a year? Watkins is home grown player who will one of the top earners at the club so its not as if they actually cost less.


Obviously with out detailed numbers for the costs, our opinions are based on gut feel and guess work. But from my perspective. Home grown tallent is surely more economical than the two major alternatives, buy in quality and pay a transfer fee as well as the wages OR don't buy in quality and watch income fall as the team ends up as also rans every season. Additionally if we produce more tallent than we can field, we potentially get additionl revenue from transfer fees.

Their is the further benefit from raising our own in that they are known quantities, should understand the prevailing culture and be able to "fit in" at the club.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:37 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 647
Chestnutrhino wrote:
You are right about the academy. From being the ansolute best in superleague at producing talent we are now second division at best! i believe its a major contributor to out current problems. Someone took their eye off the ball and rested on their laurels in that respect

This is completely OTT & wrong there's some real talent & huge potential throughout the u15/u16 & u19's set up what they aren't getting is the quality of Coaching & transition to 1st team.
Hopefully Moz can turn that around & have the impact Barrie Mc used to have before our current HC took full control.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:51 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
So what do we all think about Gary's letter this morning?
Basically saying there'll be a full review of playing, coaching and managerial staff in a few weeks time after the Wigan game.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:56 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14958
Location: On the road
TOMCAT wrote:
Obviously with out detailed numbers for the costs, our opinions are based on gut feel and guess work. But from my perspective. Home grown tallent is surely more economical than the two major alternatives, buy in quality and pay a transfer fee as well as the wages OR don't buy in quality and watch income fall as the team ends up as also rans every season. Additionally if we produce more tallent than we can field, we potentially get additionl revenue from transfer fees.

Their is the further benefit from raising our own in that they are known quantities, should understand the prevailing culture and be able to "fit in" at the club.


The point I was trying to make is you can get plenty of quality players in the NRL - we should know we have plenty - without any transfer fee. How many youngsters have been through our academy and attracted a substantial transfer fee?

It is preferable from an interest point of view to see youngsters come through also from an aspirational point for the amateur game. Whether it is cost effective I am unsure especially if you look at the number of coaching/conditioning staff required to support it?

It looks good when you are producing a production line as in early 2000's but it clearly isn't delivering if the last 18 months is anything to go by
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:58 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14958
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
So what do we all think about Gary's letter this morning?
Basically saying there'll be a full review of playing, coaching and managerial staff in a few weeks time after the Wigan game.


Things must be bad for him to write a note in that context - if things don't improve he can't sack all the players, he can't get new ones in and he is going nowhere so it all points one way!!
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:12 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
Sal Paradise wrote:
Things must be bad for him to write a note in that context - if things don't improve he can't sack all the players, he can't get new ones in and he is going nowhere so it all points one way!!


He's getting you banned from the internet?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:15 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14958
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
He's getting you banned from the internet?


You wish :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:17 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
Sal Paradise wrote:
You wish :D


I really do :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
c}