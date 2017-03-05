Sal Paradise wrote: Is it really cheaper to develop your own players - all that cost to produce 1/2 players a year? Watkins is home grown player who will one of the top earners at the club so its not as if they actually cost less.

Obviously with out detailed numbers for the costs, our opinions are based on gut feel and guess work. But from my perspective. Home grown tallent is surely more economical than the two major alternatives, buy in quality and pay a transfer fee as well as the wages OR don't buy in quality and watch income fall as the team ends up as also rans every season. Additionally if we produce more tallent than we can field, we potentially get additionl revenue from transfer fees.Their is the further benefit from raising our own in that they are known quantities, should understand the prevailing culture and be able to "fit in" at the club.