Biff Tannen wrote: The club has been penny pinching throughout Macs reign.To be fair to the guy, he has never had the luxury of bringing in big names, the club hasn't signed one since Buderus at the turn of this decade.



2016 the worst season the club has endured in recent memory and we bring in 2 championship projects, unbelievable.

It's no longer possible to buy your way out of trouble due to a dwindling salary cap, a broken transfer market with little movement and a distinct lack of quality players available. These conditions have prevailed for quite some time. In fact, Leeds as one of the top clubs have benefited from those stagnant conditions during the last decade as it's nigh on impossible for other clubs to catch up quickly and compete.I don't believe Leeds are in danger of doing a Bradford, but they may well be looking at a longer transition period than originally anticipated. It may be quite some time until they are consistent Top 4 title contenders again. The quickest route back is to unearth academy talent but it's gone a bit stale at the club on that front in recent years.Good luck with the likes of Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley and Co but they don't inspire me with any confidence about the future direction Leeds are heading in.