WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:08 am
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19704
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
we must be miles off the cap. if we have spent it all peter ridsdale must be in charge of finance

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:45 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7732
Location: SWMC Coach
Every last penny will be being pinched from every area to build the new stands.

Noticed prices creeping up around the ground? The cheaper material / design of the off field gear? The playing fields at kirkstall left and not sorted?

Unless someone with a bucket of cash turns up and offers a Carnegie style deal for the stands get used to this for a while.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 12:46 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7732
Location: SWMC Coach
Mind you I SAY stands, only the downgraded north will be built.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:23 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4829
Location: Hill Valley
The club has been penny pinching throughout Macs reign.To be fair to the guy, he has never had the luxury of bringing in big names, the club hasn't signed one since Buderus at the turn of this decade.

2016 the worst season the club has endured in recent memory and we bring in 2 championship projects, unbelievable.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:33 pm
Exeter Rhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6289
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Biff Tannen wrote:
The club has been penny pinching throughout Macs reign.To be fair to the guy, he has never had the luxury of bringing in big names, the club hasn't signed one since Buderus at the turn of this decade.

2016 the worst season the club has endured in recent memory and we bring in 2 championship projects, unbelievable.


Segeyaro and Briscoe?

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:37 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4801
Biff Tannen wrote:
The club has been penny pinching throughout Macs reign.To be fair to the guy, he has never had the luxury of bringing in big names, the club hasn't signed one since Buderus at the turn of this decade.

2016 the worst season the club has endured in recent memory and we bring in 2 championship projects, unbelievable.

It's no longer possible to buy your way out of trouble due to a dwindling salary cap, a broken transfer market with little movement and a distinct lack of quality players available. These conditions have prevailed for quite some time. In fact, Leeds as one of the top clubs have benefited from those stagnant conditions during the last decade as it's nigh on impossible for other clubs to catch up quickly and compete.

I don't believe Leeds are in danger of doing a Bradford, but they may well be looking at a longer transition period than originally anticipated. It may be quite some time until they are consistent Top 4 title contenders again. The quickest route back is to unearth academy talent but it's gone a bit stale at the club on that front in recent years.

Good luck with the likes of Golding, Sutcliffe, Lilley and Co but they don't inspire me with any confidence about the future direction Leeds are heading in.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Clearwing, craigizzard, Emagdnim13, GCM1980, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, Les Norton, Maverick Rhino, Mild mannered Janitor, P-J, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, tad rhino and 377 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,0031,98675,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
26-22
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
12-20
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
LONDON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
BATLEY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
FEATHERSTONE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
KEIGHLEY
v
CELTIC  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
SOUTH WALES
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  














c}