Re: Hetherington definitely out

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:26 pm
Chesterrhino wrote:
Sinfield is the answer to the coaching problem...


Sinfield has stated many times that he has no interest in moving into coaching. Just because you want it to happen doesn't mean it's going to.
Re: Hetherington definitely out

Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:49 pm
Chesterrhino wrote:
Sinfield is the answer to the coaching problem.

On the basis of what?

Re: Hetherington definitely out

Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:01 pm
Baconbutty wrote:
Sinfield has stated many times that he has no interest in moving into coaching. Just because you want it to happen doesn't mean it's going to.


This.. there was talk of him joining the coaching staff ..Mac said he was offered...Sinfield also said in an interview when he announced his retirement from Yorkshire Carnegie that he would like a dual job that would help them and the Rhinos which made me think maybe he wanted to be a kicking coach...but I also got feeling he only said the Yorkshire Carnegie bit to be kind to Bryan Redpath.

His recent skills is in business management and his new role at RFL suits him...would have thought he would want to see that through..

Neither btw would I expect to see JP who also did not want to coach. Although not coach at HullKR ..football manager...he has big input...he was supposedly behind dropping Albert Kelly...I understand the reasoning but at that critical stage...they might still have been in SL.

If you want a player as coach then I would go for Rob Burrow..for me played bigger part in U16s success in 2014 and 2015 both seasons going undefeated.. His influence made them play with lot of creative flair....maybe though too close to current squad.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:13 pm
Sinny is too decent to take maccas job from him however imo if it became available would take the position it's his destiny also would make hetherington popular again hard task though maybe better for sinny to wait a few years whilst the old guard retire take it now and the talent is not available at the minute.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:01 pm
Chesterrhino wrote:
Sinny is too decent to take maccas job from him however imo if it became available would take the position it's his destiny also would make hetherington popular again hard task though maybe better for sinny to wait a few years whilst the old guard retire take it now and the talent is not available at the minute.


I agree with you on Sinny being too decent....However, the job he was offered was not to replace Mac but to work alongside him in some capacity...or least that what i understood. As for coaching in the future..don't think he will....he is a perfectionist , as a player he made many sacrifices to get to where he was including missing family events...his kids still young..He would not want to coach a mediocre Leeds side..he would want the best..he would throw everything at the job in order to do so....Even though he loves the club can't see him putting his kids through that again.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:49 am
Chesterrhino wrote:
it's his destiny...

Who are you? Darth Vader?

It's not his destiny, he's said he's not interested - end of conversation. Sinfield has gone, get over it.
High Tide Holiday Cottage - http://www.hightide-filey.co.uk

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:10 am
Cunningham at Saints is a perfect example of why we don't want a recent ex-player to come back into the fold. Sinfield has too much sense to do this, hopefully Peacock does too.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:33 pm
We will see bacon butty

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:44 pm
We need a coach with experience, whether that be at the top level or as an assistant. Just look at Cunningham at Saints, even Powell when he took the Leeds job, it takes time to become a good coach, and we need someone from outside the club to come in and rebuild us.
Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:11 pm
Why when we spend full salary cap is our squad so weak
IMO it is unbalanced with no leadership and direction expensive underperforming players directed by young inexpensive inexperienced players it can't work problem now with the system is it can take 2 to 3 years including this to turn around
Start now with new leadership needs to come from above.
c}