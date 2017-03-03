Baconbutty wrote: Sinfield has stated many times that he has no interest in moving into coaching. Just because you want it to happen doesn't mean it's going to.

This.. there was talk of him joining the coaching staff ..Mac said he was offered...Sinfield also said in an interview when he announced his retirement from Yorkshire Carnegie that he would like a dual job that would help them and the Rhinos which made me think maybe he wanted to be a kicking coach...but I also got feeling he only said the Yorkshire Carnegie bit to be kind to Bryan Redpath.His recent skills is in business management and his new role at RFL suits him...would have thought he would want to see that through..Neither btw would I expect to see JP who also did not want to coach. Although not coach at HullKR ..football manager...he has big input...he was supposedly behind dropping Albert Kelly...I understand the reasoning but at that critical stage...they might still have been in SL.If you want a player as coach then I would go for Rob Burrow..for me played bigger part in U16s success in 2014 and 2015 both seasons going undefeated.. His influence made them play with lot of creative flair....maybe though too close to current squad.