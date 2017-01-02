WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:24 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4607
Clearwing wrote:
Last December's floods provided the ideal chance for GH to dispose of the body! Why didn't I see it before?? :DOH:

He was too busy disposing the body of season 2016 instead? :THINK:

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:07 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5197
Umbridge?
Is that where the "Urchers" is located?
Or is the use of that selection of letters your dead cat on the table tactic?
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 4:53 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 267
[list=][/list]
Sal Paradise wrote:
My understanding is as follows:

Sinfield was discussing his future with GH and suggested his future was more in sports admin than in coaching and his ideal job would be CEO of Leeds Rhinos. GH took umbridge and the two fell out.

Soon after Sinfield was at a press conference saying how much he wanted to play RU!!

Since his retirement has he been seen at Leeds - no - very strange for a club that prides itself on looking after players who have been loyal to the club - read into that what you will. You would have thought he would be an ideal person to support the side during the dark days of 2016?


Kevin sits behind me in the Carnegie Stand hospitality at Rhinos games with Barrie Mc, Lowesy and Redpath. His mum and dad Ray and Beryl still attend Rhino games on regular basis even tho Kevin no longer plays.

There was no fallout whatsoever in fact Gary basically got him the job with the RFL after it was evident that the role he wanted at Leeds wasnt available.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 5:50 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9167
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
[list=][/list]Kevin sits behind me in the Carnegie Stand hospitality at Rhinos games with Barrie Mc, Lowesy and Redpath. His mum and dad Ray and Beryl still attend Rhino games on regular basis even tho Kevin no longer plays.

There was no fallout whatsoever in fact Gary basically got him the job with the RFL after it was evident that the role he wanted at Leeds wasnt available.


Surely not!!!! Surely the imaginary story which conveniently happens to once again pour scorn on the club must be true???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:13 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4607
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
There was no fallout whatsoever in fact Gary basically got him the job with the RFL after it was evident that the role he wanted at Leeds wasnt available.

A job at the RFL is not GH's to give to anyone, is it?

Unless GH runs the RFL? :SHIFTY:

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 7:45 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 267
The job with RFL wasnt his to give but he wanted him to stay in league when big money jobs with Stuart Lancaster in Union was the alternative so GH pushed RFL to create a role which has done.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 8:06 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2892
ThePrinter wrote:
Surely not!!!! Surely the imaginary story which conveniently happens to once again pour scorn on the club must be true???


Sal hasn't been making stuff up again has he? Shocker!! :lol:

Where's the forum police when you need him? Gotcha, have a word with your mate... he's at it again.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:06 pm
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6871
Location: Central Coast
Sal Paradise wrote:
My understanding is as follows:

Sinfield was discussing his future with GH and suggested his future was more in sports admin than in coaching and his ideal job would be CEO of Leeds Rhinos. GH took umbridge and the two fell out.

Soon after Sinfield was at a press conference saying how much he wanted to play RU!!

Since his retirement has he been seen at Leeds - no - very strange for a club that prides itself on looking after players who have been loyal to the club - read into that what you will. You would have thought he would be an ideal person to support the side during the dark days of 2016?

Interesting. I'm not sure what the situation is at the club. We can all see how much we miss the leadership of Kev and JP. Let's be honest it's huge. In my opinion (and that's all it is) to make the transition easier surely a deal could have been struck to have JP and Kev close to the team for the next couple of years after 2015. Seems crazy now that the two both walked away. Maybe long term it will turn out to be the right call.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.
