Sal Paradise wrote: My understanding is as follows:



Sinfield was discussing his future with GH and suggested his future was more in sports admin than in coaching and his ideal job would be CEO of Leeds Rhinos. GH took umbridge and the two fell out.



Soon after Sinfield was at a press conference saying how much he wanted to play RU!!



Since his retirement has he been seen at Leeds - no - very strange for a club that prides itself on looking after players who have been loyal to the club - read into that what you will. You would have thought he would be an ideal person to support the side during the dark days of 2016?

Interesting. I'm not sure what the situation is at the club. We can all see how much we miss the leadership of Kev and JP. Let's be honest it's huge. In my opinion (and that's all it is) to make the transition easier surely a deal could have been struck to have JP and Kev close to the team for the next couple of years after 2015. Seems crazy now that the two both walked away. Maybe long term it will turn out to be the right call.