sgtwilko wrote: Sorry Sal can you bring me up to speed on the GH Sinfield fall out? I must have missed that.

My understanding is as follows:Sinfield was discussing his future with GH and suggested his future was more in sports admin than in coaching and his ideal job would be CEO of Leeds Rhinos. GH took umbridge and the two fell out.Soon after Sinfield was at a press conference saying how much he wanted to play RU!!Since his retirement has he been seen at Leeds - no - very strange for a club that prides itself on looking after players who have been loyal to the club - read into that what you will. You would have thought he would be an ideal person to support the side during the dark days of 2016?