Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:34 am
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14902
Location: On the road
What is the plan?

Ferris wasn't planned and neither was Segeyaro both were just a fortune of circumstance. So what was the plan for 2016 because whatever it was it didn't work so who is responsible for that? I doubt it was Peacock and Sinfield!!

Perhaps GH would have done well not to fall out with his captain and then only Peacock would have retired in 2015 but the CEO has a plan.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:37 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6869
Location: Central Coast
Sal Paradise wrote:
What is the plan?

Ferris wasn't planned and neither was Segeyaro both were just a fortune of circumstance. So what was the plan for 2016 because whatever it was it didn't work so who is responsible for that? I doubt it was Peacock and Sinfield!!

Perhaps GH would have done well not to fall out with his captain and then only Peacock would have retired in 2015 but the CEO has a plan.

Sorry Sal can you bring me up to speed on the GH Sinfield fall out? I must have missed that.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:45 am
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5195
They fell out so badly that Sinfield was allowed to finish his Rhinos career a yera early at its absolute zenith & move to the sister club Yorkshire Carnegie to have a 12 month crack at RU.
But I'm sure SP & WE can twist that with yet more negative spin.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Mon Jan 02, 2017 12:25 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2887
sgtwilko wrote:
Sorry Sal can you bring me up to speed on the GH Sinfield fall out? I must have missed that.


Don't expect a reply on that, at least not a truthful one anyway and definitely not one that's backed up with any evidence.
Now you've called him out on his bull, you'll be subjected to days, weeks or maybe months on end of abuse from him and his girlfriends.

Good luck! :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
