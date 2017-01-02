What is the plan?



Ferris wasn't planned and neither was Segeyaro both were just a fortune of circumstance. So what was the plan for 2016 because whatever it was it didn't work so who is responsible for that? I doubt it was Peacock and Sinfield!!



Perhaps GH would have done well not to fall out with his captain and then only Peacock would have retired in 2015 but the CEO has a plan.