Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
The full cap will be in Cas' cap space but what if he turns up tomorrow drunk and punches Powell (not sure why i think that could happen) Cas would then sack him and he would return to Leeds. Hence the reason Leeds need to keep space available as he still has a contract with Leeds.
Thats my understanding anyway.
Zac is a Cas player for 2017 if he's "sacked" he's nowhere to go till 2018 mate which is when he officially returns to Leeds.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:43 pm
indeed. how can leeds keep cap space just in case he comes back? he's signed an airtight contract.leeds can't recall him so it's up to cas to sort him if, or probably when, he messes up
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:08 pm
My interpretation of the SL Salary Cap means that Zak has gone on a season long loan to Castleford
Which in effect to salary cap purposes means that it is deemed as being a permanent deal for that season, therefor his full salary cap space will count on the Tigers salary cap and no room has to be left on the Rhinos salary cap
In theory Zak is Tigers problem for 2017 monetary wise and should he make any indiscretions he cannot return to the Rhinos during 2017,nor can he receive any payments for 2017 from the Rhinos
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:09 pm
The Eagle wrote:
I think there was a transition plan in place. In the space of 12 months the props of peacock, Bailey, leuluai and kireke was replaced with cuthbertson, Galloway, garbut and singleton.
I also think that the half back roles were earmarked for Sutcliffe and maybe Lilley. However Sutcliffe getting a major injury the thought out slightly. As does some of the signings not being up to the level we'd hoped. I think they're was a plan in place, it may not have worked, or been foolproof, but I think there was a plan
I agree I think they've pretty much followed their plan when possible, whether people think it's right is another matter. Sutcliffe whether or not people think he's the right choice for starting HB, he always seemed destined to take over and the plan always seemed to be him and McGuire for a bit. They've always been quite high on Golding, again people might not think he's the future at FB but the club does. Hardaker said when he joined Cas that he was always planning to leave Leeds at the end of his current deal so maybe all its done speed up the process of Golding getting the 1 shirt.....likewise with Sutcliffe if they expected Sinfield to do one extra year. The props as a group (Cuthbertson, Garbutt, Singleton, Galloway) I think are fine by today's standards and all offer something. We all know you can't replace Peacock like for like but we probably have a prop unit where the workload is more evenly shared out than it was.
Obviously like mentioned above one or two departures might've come at earlier times but i think they've stuck with how they wanted to go and then added Ferres when that came out of the blue. The hooker role is one they've failed to nail down and even McDermott said the other week it's one they haven't managed to get sorted ever since Buderus left so it doesn't look like they're oblivious to the problem but just haven't been able to find the right long term guy.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:28 pm
tad rhino wrote:
indeed. how can leeds keep cap space just in case he comes back? he's signed an airtight contract.leeds can't recall him so it's up to cas to sort him if, or probably when, he messes up
Thats not my understanding of it but maybe I am wrong.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:44 pm
I think you must be marty. if leeds had to keep his wages on the cap just in case, whats the point in letting him go?
Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:46 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Thats not my understanding of it but maybe I am wrong.
I've had a look on the SL website and found this:
5.8 Loans and Dual Registration
(a) The temporary transfer of a Player by way of a loan shall be treated as a
permanent transfer. Accordingly:
(i) where a Super League Club is the loaning Club, the Player shall
cease to be a considered to be a Player of that Club for the
purpose of calculating its Aggregate Liability for the duration of
the Loan;
(ii) where a Super League Club is the loanee Club, the Player’s full
Salary Cap Value at his original Club (for the avoidance of doubt
excluding any dispensations that related only to the Original
Club) shall count towards the loanee Club’s Aggregate Liability.
SUPER LEAGUE SALARY CAP REGULATIONS
Operational Rules– Super League Salary Cap Regulations
For the avoidance of doubt any agreement reached between the Clubs
from and to which a Player is loaned as to who pays the Player’s salary (or
part thereof) has no relevance to the treatment of the Player in accordance
with this Clause.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 8:04 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
The full cap will be in Cas' cap space but what if he turns up tomorrow drunk and punches Powell (not sure why i think that could happen) Cas would then sack him and he would return to Leeds. Hence the reason Leeds need to keep space available as he still has a contract with Leeds.
Thats my understanding anyway.
If your theory is right that is v poor by GH.
Hardaker has a contract until 2019, if Leeds are keeping his salary to one side to cover that type of scenario they are say £100k behind the competition for every year it happens, At at a time when they need to get in as much quality as possible. If that is correct it adds up to pretty woeful man management. Either get Hardaker playing for Leeds or get rid.
I hope and expect the deal is Cas carry the risk in 2017, so if your scenario happened, Powell would have to kiss and make up or wear the cost for a season and send Zak back for Boxing Day
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:16 pm
The Eagle wrote:
I think there was a transition plan in place. In the space of 12 months the props of peacock, Bailey, leuluai and kireke was replaced with cuthbertson, Galloway, garbut and singleton.
I also think that the half back roles were earmarked for Sutcliffe and maybe Lilley. However Sutcliffe getting a major injury the thought out slightly. As does some of the signings not being up to the level we'd hoped. I think they're was a plan in place, it may not have worked, or been foolproof, but I think there was a plan
You with yer sense and yer reason. Go on. P|ss off.
Mon Jan 02, 2017 2:29 am
The Eagle wrote:
I think there was a transition plan in place. In the space of 12 months the props of peacock, Bailey, leuluai and kireke was replaced with cuthbertson, Galloway, garbut and singleton.
I also think that the half back roles were earmarked for Sutcliffe and maybe Lilley. However Sutcliffe getting a major injury the thought out slightly. As does some of the signings not being up to the level we'd hoped. I think they're was a plan in place, it may not have worked, or been foolproof, but I think there was a plan
Don't be stupid. There was never any kind of transition plan in place at all.
I have it on good authority that the 2 idiots GH and Mac were waiting on Sir Kev & JP to come up with a plan, but unfortunately both players bug***ed off before telling anyone what to do.
We're now looking at 20+ years of mediocrity. What a nightmare.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.