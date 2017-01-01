WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:40 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 405
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
The full cap will be in Cas' cap space but what if he turns up tomorrow drunk and punches Powell (not sure why i think that could happen) Cas would then sack him and he would return to Leeds. Hence the reason Leeds need to keep space available as he still has a contract with Leeds.

Thats my understanding anyway.

Zac is a Cas player for 2017 if he's "sacked" he's nowhere to go till 2018 mate which is when he officially returns to Leeds.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 6:43 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19548
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
indeed. how can leeds keep cap space just in case he comes back? he's signed an airtight contract.leeds can't recall him so it's up to cas to sort him if, or probably when, he messes up

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:08 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4013
My interpretation of the SL Salary Cap means that Zak has gone on a season long loan to Castleford
Which in effect to salary cap purposes means that it is deemed as being a permanent deal for that season, therefor his full salary cap space will count on the Tigers salary cap and no room has to be left on the Rhinos salary cap

In theory Zak is Tigers problem for 2017 monetary wise and should he make any indiscretions he cannot return to the Rhinos during 2017,nor can he receive any payments for 2017 from the Rhinos
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:09 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9155
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
The Eagle wrote:
I think there was a transition plan in place. In the space of 12 months the props of peacock, Bailey, leuluai and kireke was replaced with cuthbertson, Galloway, garbut and singleton.

I also think that the half back roles were earmarked for Sutcliffe and maybe Lilley. However Sutcliffe getting a major injury the thought out slightly. As does some of the signings not being up to the level we'd hoped. I think they're was a plan in place, it may not have worked, or been foolproof, but I think there was a plan


I agree I think they've pretty much followed their plan when possible, whether people think it's right is another matter. Sutcliffe whether or not people think he's the right choice for starting HB, he always seemed destined to take over and the plan always seemed to be him and McGuire for a bit. They've always been quite high on Golding, again people might not think he's the future at FB but the club does. Hardaker said when he joined Cas that he was always planning to leave Leeds at the end of his current deal so maybe all its done speed up the process of Golding getting the 1 shirt.....likewise with Sutcliffe if they expected Sinfield to do one extra year. The props as a group (Cuthbertson, Garbutt, Singleton, Galloway) I think are fine by today's standards and all offer something. We all know you can't replace Peacock like for like but we probably have a prop unit where the workload is more evenly shared out than it was.

Obviously like mentioned above one or two departures might've come at earlier times but i think they've stuck with how they wanted to go and then added Ferres when that came out of the blue. The hooker role is one they've failed to nail down and even McDermott said the other week it's one they haven't managed to get sorted ever since Buderus left so it doesn't look like they're oblivious to the problem but just haven't been able to find the right long term guy.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:28 pm
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 262
tad rhino wrote:
indeed. how can leeds keep cap space just in case he comes back? he's signed an airtight contract.leeds can't recall him so it's up to cas to sort him if, or probably when, he messes up


Thats not my understanding of it but maybe I am wrong.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:44 pm
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19548
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
I think you must be marty. if leeds had to keep his wages on the cap just in case, whats the point in letting him go?

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 7:46 pm
The Biffs Back
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4013
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Thats not my understanding of it but maybe I am wrong.


I've had a look on the SL website and found this:
5.8 Loans and Dual Registration
(a) The temporary transfer of a Player by way of a loan shall be treated as a
permanent transfer. Accordingly:
(i) where a Super League Club is the loaning Club, the Player shall
cease to be a considered to be a Player of that Club for the
purpose of calculating its Aggregate Liability for the duration of
the Loan;
(ii) where a Super League Club is the loanee Club, the Player’s full
Salary Cap Value at his original Club (for the avoidance of doubt
excluding any dispensations that related only to the Original
Club) shall count towards the loanee Club’s Aggregate Liability.
SUPER LEAGUE SALARY CAP REGULATIONS
Operational Rules– Super League Salary Cap Regulations
For the avoidance of doubt any agreement reached between the Clubs
from and to which a Player is loaned as to who pays the Player’s salary (or
part thereof) has no relevance to the treatment of the Player in accordance
with this Clause.
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
