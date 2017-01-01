The Eagle wrote: I think there was a transition plan in place. In the space of 12 months the props of peacock, Bailey, leuluai and kireke was replaced with cuthbertson, Galloway, garbut and singleton.



I also think that the half back roles were earmarked for Sutcliffe and maybe Lilley. However Sutcliffe getting a major injury the thought out slightly. As does some of the signings not being up to the level we'd hoped. I think they're was a plan in place, it may not have worked, or been foolproof, but I think there was a plan

I agree I think they've pretty much followed their plan when possible, whether people think it's right is another matter. Sutcliffe whether or not people think he's the right choice for starting HB, he always seemed destined to take over and the plan always seemed to be him and McGuire for a bit. They've always been quite high on Golding, again people might not think he's the future at FB but the club does. Hardaker said when he joined Cas that he was always planning to leave Leeds at the end of his current deal so maybe all its done speed up the process of Golding getting the 1 shirt.....likewise with Sutcliffe if they expected Sinfield to do one extra year. The props as a group (Cuthbertson, Garbutt, Singleton, Galloway) I think are fine by today's standards and all offer something. We all know you can't replace Peacock like for like but we probably have a prop unit where the workload is more evenly shared out than it was.Obviously like mentioned above one or two departures might've come at earlier times but i think they've stuck with how they wanted to go and then added Ferres when that came out of the blue. The hooker role is one they've failed to nail down and even McDermott said the other week it's one they haven't managed to get sorted ever since Buderus left so it doesn't look like they're oblivious to the problem but just haven't been able to find the right long term guy.