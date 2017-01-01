Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:

Gotcha i personally dont believe at a club like Leeds a leader can be just brought in and signed. Even JP, who was one of the greatest leaders ever, took a year to 18 months to have any influence and to settle into the ethos of the club. Leaders need to develop at Leeds as Sinfield did.



One of the problems with the academy was for years we had a core group who was in their prime and was successful so it was impossible for certain kids to come thru, Luke Gale being a prime example.



Now its easy to say we should have phased people out but in 2015 they had the best year ever so phasing them out earlier than that would clearly have been a mistake would it not?



Whether people agree or not GHs philophsy is that if the people do right by him he will do the right thing for them and part of that is the players have earned the right to decide when to retire. That to me is a credit to the club.



Now we had an amazing group of kids come thru in early 2000s that we will never see the likes of again and part of the reason is that at the team we was competing with only Wigan and Wire to sign the best kids in the country. Nowadays other teams are trying to seriously push the junior development.



In a years time Tommy Oldroyd will have many offers to sign pro forms. In the old days he would have had 2 or 3. We both know how good that kid could be but its a different era to 15 years ago.