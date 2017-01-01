|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Achurch & Delaney to name 2 both of which are 1st 13 SC earners we failed to sign a HB or a quality 9 (until Segeyaro).
Also the club KNEW Sinfield/JP & Kylie were done at the end of 2015 yet tried to do it on the cheap which lets be brutally honest was NEVER gonna work after losing such big Leaders on/off the pitch.
Also before we go down the "who's available" road that's up to the CEO to sort & if needed actually BUY someone.
But the question i asked was who would people have phased out a couple of years ago to make the transition smoother. Would phasing Delaney and Achurch who i believe were both mid to late 20s at the time have made any difference to an ageing squad?
As for the replacing of Sinny/Kylie and JP well lets be honest 2 of them was irreplaceable but to help the transition GH brought Garbutt in early as really Kylie's replacement. A move that benefitted us greatly in 2015 treble run. An ex State of Origin ex Kangaroo prop was signed to cover JPs loss which can hardly be described as a cheap option and given Sutty had at one point replaced Sinny in the team in 2015 (bizarrely imo) it was fairly understandable that he should be given the 1st opportunity to play in the halves. The fact that his more experienced half Maggsy got a major injury in the season opener clearly didnt help Sutty who was as ready as Sinny and Maggsy was at the same age to run the team especially after coming off a knee reconstruction himself.
Now whether these moves have ended up as success or not is pretty obvious to all but hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Now i ask again who would you have phased out 2 or 3 years ago to stop an ageing team getting too old?
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:27 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
Wonder who these know it all fans, certainly know it all better than GH, would have phased out a couple of years ago to make the transition smoother?
I would love to know.......
Come on Marty you yourself are far more knowledgable than that. You would have changed things too, and not after the event. The coach is/was and always will be a problem. The lack of leadership without Sinfield and Peacock was always standing out like a sore thumb. I know there is some blinded on here, but I do not believe the likes of you seriously believed that just because players had been part of a successful team that they could automatically become leaders as some do, they can't. The halfs were always carried by Sinfield, from a direction point of view, luxury players who needed the right player at their side. To think they could take over the reigns was naive at best, stupid at worst.
The biggest issue of all for me was planning and development, the way we destroyed the successful production through the academy we had. And it has happened, whether or not some are so blind to see it. Had we got that right, we wouldn't be where we are.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:34 am
Must be a Leeds thing think the good times can go on forever and when it goes t**sup just like united in the 70's all the supporters do is moan and bitch GH got them to where they are now had 1bad season and grow up you set of winghing fu**era cos in the treble season he could do no wrong
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:42 am
Gotcha i personally dont believe at a club like Leeds a leader can be just brought in and signed. Even JP, who was one of the greatest leaders ever, took a year to 18 months to have any influence and to settle into the ethos of the club. Leaders need to develop at Leeds as Sinfield did.
One of the problems with the academy was for years we had a core group who was in their prime and was successful so it was impossible for certain kids to come thru, Luke Gale being a prime example.
Now its easy to say we should have phased people out but in 2015 they had the best year ever so phasing them out earlier than that would clearly have been a mistake would it not?
Whether people agree or not GHs philophsy is that if the people do right by him he will do the right thing for them and part of that is the players have earned the right to decide when to retire. That to me is a credit to the club.
Now we had an amazing group of kids come thru in early 2000s that we will never see the likes of again and part of the reason is that at the team we was competing with only Wigan and Wire to sign the best kids in the country. Nowadays other teams are trying to seriously push the junior development.
In a years time Tommy Oldroyd will have many offers to sign pro forms. In the old days he would have had 2 or 3. We both know how good that kid could be but its a different era to 15 years ago.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 10:50 am
Kenny236 wrote:
Must be a Leeds thing think the good times can go on forever and when it goes t**sup just like united in the 70's all the supporters do is moan and bitch GH got them to where they are now had 1bad season and grow up you set of winghing fu**era cos in the treble season he could do no wrong
Although i dont want to agree with you Kenny......i do....100%.
Luckily cos of GH's management and financial wisdom we wont go the way of United or Bulls.
There is no wonder we are known as The Whinos. In truth weve not a lot to moan about really and there isnt a club that wouldnt have wanted what weve had these last 12 years.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:36 am
I don't agree whatsoever. maybe you feel foul mouthed rants are ok but I don't.
he's been outstanding for many years. however to look back on 2016 and make no changes, enforced hooker apart, is terrible management.
how he feels we are going to compete this coming year i'm not sure
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:36 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
And what did you predict?
What no one could have predicted was 2015 and that clouded posters view of 2016.
It is obvious to most the squad has gradually got weaker over the past 3/4 years - since the new TV deal in the NRL. The other thing that again is indisputable is the lack of quality coming through from the academy.
I actually predicted they might not make the top 4. Like I said, no one saw it coming.
> If they did they didn't post about it.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:40 am
Gotcha wrote:
And as I said, yes they did, other than the eternal optimists. In a league of so few who can challenge, to not be a challenger for the trophy's was seen by quite a few.
You're like an Ostrich with your head in the sand Gotcha and you can try to move the goalposts as much as you like but no one's falling for it.
I posted a link to a predictions thread that backs up everything I've said. No one saw Leeds having such a disastrous season.
Finishing top 4 and not challenging for a trophy is ever so slightly
different to finishing bottom 4 and fighting for survival.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:44 am
Other clubs in SL have had financial battles unless the club's have a billionaire backing them rebuilding is a slow process and you have to from the ground up and invest in grass roots and be patient and the fruit will come and don't put too much pressure on the kids coming through to perform like sir keV or JP did at 19_20
Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:49 am
Kenny236 wrote:
Must be a Leeds thing think the good times can go on forever and when it goes t**sup just like united in the 70's all the supporters do is moan and bitch GH got them to where they are now had 1bad season and grow up you set of winghing fu**era cos in the treble season he could do no wrong
F'kin idiot you've either completely missed most of the points been made or simply can't read
