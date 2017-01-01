RHINO-MARK wrote:
Achurch & Delaney to name 2 both of which are 1st 13 SC earners we failed to sign a HB or a quality 9 (until Segeyaro).
Also the club KNEW Sinfield/JP & Kylie were done at the end of 2015 yet tried to do it on the cheap which lets be brutally honest was NEVER gonna work after losing such big Leaders on/off the pitch.
Also before we go down the "who's available" road that's up to the CEO to sort & if needed actually BUY someone.
But the question i asked was who would people have phased out a couple of years ago to make the transition smoother. Would phasing Delaney and Achurch who i believe were both mid to late 20s at the time have made any difference to an ageing squad?
As for the replacing of Sinny/Kylie and JP well lets be honest 2 of them was irreplaceable but to help the transition GH brought Garbutt in early as really Kylie's replacement. A move that benefitted us greatly in 2015 treble run. An ex State of Origin ex Kangaroo prop was signed to cover JPs loss which can hardly be described as a cheap option and given Sutty had at one point replaced Sinny in the team in 2015 (bizarrely imo) it was fairly understandable that he should be given the 1st opportunity to play in the halves. The fact that his more experienced half Maggsy got a major injury in the season opener clearly didnt help Sutty who was as ready as Sinny and Maggsy was at the same age to run the team especially after coming off a knee reconstruction himself.
Now whether these moves have ended up as success or not is pretty obvious to all but hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Now i ask again who would you have phased out 2 or 3 years ago to stop an ageing team getting too old?