Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:39 pm
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15069
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
tad rhino wrote:
but you can't have 4/5 players, most in key positions, getting old at once. you have to phase it. and its not just getting rid. you help them take coaching badges, maybe help train them for new jobs within the game.
they wouldn't simply be dumped
agreed. The transition could have been smoother, but in many respects GH had little room to move with salary cap, player loyalty and wage structure

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 6:21 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2881
Gotcha wrote:
Rubbish. Despite all the myths on here about writing off etc, quite a few could see what was coming. Bad planning is bad planning. Only the eternal optimists were oblivious to that.


Is that why you predicted Leeds to finish 3rd after 23 rounds and 4th after the Super 8s?

Maybe i'm missing something but could you point out where these "quite a few" were on the 2016 prediction thread? All I can see is page after page of people predicting top 4 and higher. For Christ's sake, even your daft mate Sal was tipping Leeds to finish top and win the GF :lol:

Anyway... Happy New Year Gotcha. Please try harder in 2017.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 6:29 pm
RHINO-MARK
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 399
The Eagle wrote:
So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.

If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.

Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with

Barrie Mcdermott
Ali
Webb
Senior
Scott Donald
All phased out when they had "something left" then the likes of
Feather Mcdonald & Adamson Etc moved on so it has been done in the past throw in T.Smith Powell & Mclennon i think that proves what some suggesting is anything new disloyal or an extreme move.
This phase of transition has been garbage on/off the pitch & still needs major work imo lets see if GH can recover his " no holds barred" approach.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:59 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14586
loiner81 wrote:
Is that why you predicted Leeds to finish 3rd after 23 rounds and 4th after the Super 8s?

Maybe i'm missing something but could you point out where these "quite a few" were on the 2016 prediction thread? All I can see is page after page of people predicting top 4 and higher. For Christ's sake, even your daft mate Sal was tipping Leeds to finish top and win the GF :lol:

Anyway... Happy New Year Gotcha. Please try harder in 2017.


I am not sure what the relevance of that thread prior to last season is? The point here is not where Leeds finish, but how far from been challengers they drop. You will notice from my predictions never contemplating Leeds winning anything. Then posts after and before season stating how we would not win big games, as no leadership (I was very vocal about the captaincy appointment), and no half backs, and a coach who can not develop players. Remind us of the main problems again?

As I said it was quite clear what we were becoming, from poor planning and sticking with the wrong personnel. And this was voiced by may others too,
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:49 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2881
Nice try at moving the goalposts Gotcha but when I said "nobody saw last season coming" you came diving in with "rubbish"

So me posting a pre-season prediction thread that included you predicting a top 4 finish and pretty much every other poster predicting the same, or in most cases much higher, has EVERYTHING to do with it.

Happy New Year. :CHEERS:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:05 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14586
loiner81 wrote:
Nice try at moving the goalposts Gotcha but when I said "nobody saw last season coming" you came diving in with "rubbish"

So me posting a pre-season prediction thread that included you predicting a top 4 finish and pretty much every other poster predicting the same, or in most cases much higher, has EVERYTHING to do with it.

Happy New Year. :CHEERS:



And as I said, yes they did, other than the eternal optimists. In a league of so few who can challenge, to not be a challenger for the trophy's was seen by quite a few.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: 2017 | Gary Hetherington Thread

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:14 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 256
Wonder who these know it all fans, certainly know it all better than GH, would have phased out a couple of years ago to make the transition smoother?

I would love to know.......
