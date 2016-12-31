The Eagle wrote: So I think the people suggesting we get rid of a player once he gets beyond his peak needs to remember that the foundation the golden decade was built on was loyalty and people buying into the club, whilst potentially sacrificing the highest personal rewards.



If you get rid of the players who have served so well, once they are older I think you'll find loyalty harder to come by in coming generations.



Now, I think the transition could have been managed better, though this may be a failing of the salary cap. I think people need to look at the bigger picture sometimes, though I think our current squad looks like it is the weakest I can remember us starting a season with

Barrie McdermottAliWebbSeniorScott DonaldAll phased out when they had "something left" then the likes ofFeather Mcdonald & Adamson Etc moved on so it has been done in the past throw in T.Smith Powell & Mclennon i think that proves what some suggesting is anything new disloyal or an extreme move.This phase of transition has been garbage on/off the pitch & still needs major work imo lets see if GH can recover his " no holds barred" approach.